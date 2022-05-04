1
CHARLESTON — Republican Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia has turned to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to back him in a campaign ad in his GOP primary against former President Donald Trump’s endorsed pick, Rep. Alex Mooney.
In a McKinley campaign ad, Manchin says the congressman has always opposed “reckless spending because it doesn’t make sense for West Virginia.” The ad comes as McKinley argues that Mooney is misleading voters about McKinley’s vote for President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law. Mooney voted against it.
“Alex Mooney has proven he’s all about Alex Mooney, but West Virginians know David McKinley is all about us,” Manchin says in the ad.
The two incumbent Republicans were pitted against each other after population losses cost West Virginia a U.S. House seat.
Car goes into river; 3 killed, including firefighter
2
SUTTON — Two people died after a car went into a river in central West Virginia, and a volunteer firefighter also perished while trying to save them, an emergency services director said.
The car went into the Elk River on Sunday afternoon near Sutton, Braxton County EMS Director John Hoffman told news outlets.
Both occupants of the car died. Hoffman said they were an adult and a child. A volunteer firefighter who tried to rescue the victims also died, he said.
Their names and ages were not immediately released pending notification of relatives.
The Braxton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.
DEP seeks public comment on water assessments
3
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is seeking public comment on its draft water monitoring and assessment report.
The report includes a list of impaired stream and lake assessments. An impaired water is a body that fails to meet state quality standards and can’t support at least one designated use, the agency said.
The department said the report fulfills requirements of the federal Clean Water Act to provide a list of impaired waters and an overall assessment of West Virginia lakes, wetlands and streams to the federal government.
The report and list are available online at https://dep.wv.gov/wwe/watershed/ir/pages/303d_305b.aspx.
Public comment may be submitted by 5 p.m. June 1 by email to DEPWAB@wv.gov or regular mail to Attn: Mindy S. Neil, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Water and Waste Management, 601 57th Street, S.E., Charleston, WV 25304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.