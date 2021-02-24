The members of the Hampshire County Board of Education want to thank all who have contacted us, whether by email, phone or in person, over the last few weeks expressing your concerns.
As a board member, mother of 3 and grandmother to 9, I have many of the same ones and am, quite honestly, struggling how to maneuver safely. We want to figure out how to ensure that the students are getting everything they need during this time, not just from an educational standpoint, but mentally, physically and emotionally.
The rest of the board members and myself take our positions very seriously and do our best to make decisions that are in the best interests of the students, the school system, and the community in which we live.
This is an unprecedented time we find ourselves in, and we are all trying to navigate through this fluid, ever-changing situation. Many times, guidelines today are different tomorrow.
What we are told we must adhere to this week, can be completely changed in the next press conference by government officials, by statements and decisions by our State Department of Education, or even by our local health department.
And yes, the changing color-coded map has become another source of confusion. In the beginning, there we lines that couldn’t be crossed. Then as time went on, data collected, studies completed, those lines were moved, altered or even became fuzzy.
Yet, all of us were working to move forward. We went from figuring out what to do in the short term to get students educated, fed and completing the last school year, to help keeping children fed during the summer, to coming up with a whole new online Schoology platform and virtual school option for this school year.
It wasn’t easy, but our central office and county school employees all worked together to make it happen over the summer. Everyone was trained in some form or another and they worked hard to make the schools the safest and cleanest they could so that we could return.
Those that didn’t feel safe or were high risk, were given the virtual option as well. Everyone had to pivot and learn to adapt to this. When we realized that staff was struggling, we pivoted yet again, and opted for the 4-1 with Fridays for our staff to ease the load of dealing with virtual and in person learning.
When we went red, again another pivot.
This time since November has not been easy on anyone. We are aware of this, we understand this, and we are just as frustrated. Our students need to be in school.
We can all agree on that.
However, we have to abide by rules, and we must also consider the safety of all involved-our students, our staff and our community.
We all know that there is much ground to be made up that has been lost during this pandemic year. However, we are not alone. It is this way all over, and we will all need to work together to catch our students up. It won’t happen overnight, but we will do it.
We were fortunate that we were in school until November. We started our school year with every single student in this county having a technology device — one of the few counties in this state to do so.
We worked to add hotspots. We offered alternatives, paper packets, had students that we saw struggling come in to the schools for tutoring and extra help.
Has it been perfect? No way, but the effort has been phenomenal.
We’ve continued to work to provide student lunches, free of charge, to anyone who wanted them, whether by curbside pickup or delivery. We’ve engaged others, EA Hawse and Mountaineer Mental Health, to help our students. We’re working on engaging social workers to give more help.
Our maintenance staff and service personnel have worked hard to do whatever was necessary, at each and every school in this county, to make it work for your child to come to school safely.
Please take a minute and look at what has been accomplished so far. We are working on solutions. We’ve had to change directions so many times on how to educate our students, but we are doing it.
There are 4 things that we all must do to get through this:
First, always, be kind. Everyone, adults and children, are dealing with this situation differently, whether it be mentally, physically or emotionally.
Is it hard? Yes. Is it frustrating? Yes. Are we tired of it? Yes. Can we still be kind? Absolutely yes.
Second, be positive. It is all too easy to whine and complain. It is much harder to come up with a solution. (Otherwise our magic wands would have fixed this already.)
We feed off of each other’s emotions, especially our children. Be positive and give each other confidence to cope and handle whatever comes our way. It is all too easy to get dragged down through social media as well.
We know that we have staff hitting it out of the park and others are struggling. Is it fair to lump them all in one category? And, shouldn’t you make the effort to talk with your child’s teacher first to work out your problems?
If your child, children, or any that you know, are having trouble, please don’t hesitate to contact their teachers or the building administrators.
They are there for your child. They will know what to do to get your child the extra help they may need with their schoolwork, or their physical or mental well-being. Don’t be afraid to ask. Our goal is your child’s success.
Third, be responsible. Follow the guidelines, wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance. Do your part, especially if attending large gatherings of any kind, weddings, baby showers, birthday parties, church services, travel teams, etc.
Our county has seen the effect of all of these. I personally have lost several near and dear friends, who I considered family, to Covid.
I have a daughter who works at the hospital in Frederick, Md., and who has rotated through the Covid units. I have grandchildren and family who are extremely high risk. Am I over-cautious because of this? Probably.
Last, be accountable. Recognize that you are just as responsible in your child’s education and the health and safety of this entire community to get each and every one of us through this.
We’ve got to do this together. Together we achieve, together we succeed.
Please, stop and think. We should be praising our children — for their strength, their ability to adapt, their adherence to all the new rules and procedures, their patience, their perseverance, their fortitude and most of all for what they have done and have learned, not just through their schoolwork, but about life, during this time.
Dee Dee Rinker is a Hampshire County school board member from Purgitsville.
