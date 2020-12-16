Hampshire Memorial Hospital will deliver its 1st Covid-19 vaccinations Thursday.
The shots will be delivered to staff, Valley Health spokeswoman Carol Weare said. Doses will be shipped to the hospital for same-day use because HMH doesn’t have a freezer capable of storing the vaccine at a temperature of –90 degrees.
The vaccinations come less than a week after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine. The manufacturer began delivering doses across the country Monday and Valley Health received its 1st shipment Tuesday.
“It’s like Christmas Eve a week early,” said Dr. Jeffrey Feit, Valley Health vice president of population health.
The vaccine is given in 2 doses 3 weeks apart.
With facilities and providers in Virginia and West Virginia, Valley Health said it is following guidance from health authorities in both states, which gives priority to vaccinating front-line caregivers most at-risk of contracting COVID-19. The health system expected to receive nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the initial shipment.
“Our teams have been planning and preparing for this moment for months,” said Dr. Iyad Sabbagh, Valley Health’s chief medical officer.
Institutions around the region were all gearing up for the vaccine this week.
• Hampshire Center nursing home on Sunrise Summit doesn’t know when it will get its first doses, said Dr. Richard Feifer, its chief medical officer.
“We are awaiting details about West Virginia's plan for distribution and will be working quickly and methodically to prepare for this effort and administer the vaccine in our centers,” he said.
• Stephanie Shoemaker, director of the Hampshire County Health Department, said she expects that by the time her office is giving vaccinations it won’t be this 1st one.
“Pfizer isn’t realistic for our area,” she said, noting the lack of deep-freeze storage.
A 2nd vaccine, by Moderna, is in the pipeline for FDA approval. It requires refrigeration, but not at the low temperatures of the Pfizer vaccine. Like Pfizer’s, Moderna’s vaccine is given in 2 stages.
• Potomac State College in Keyser, as part of the WVU system, said it will receive vaccine doses starting Dec. 27 for qualifying students, faculty and staff. It is prioritizing voluntary vaccinations for employees with on-campus work assignments aged 65 and older with underlying medical conditions.
• UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland was awaiting the vaccine Wednesday. The hospital was bypassed for the 1st round of the vaccine delivered to Maryland even though Allegany County leads the state in infection rate.
Employees at UPMC sites in Pennsylvania began receiving the vaccine Monday.
In accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the first-available vaccine doses will be distributed to healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, individuals critical to community infrastructure and emergency response, public health officials, and first responders.
