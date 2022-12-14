The nation has seen a sharp rise in “tripledemic” cases in the past few months – RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), influenza and Covid.
Fortunately for Hampshire County, Tamitha Wilkins, Hampshire County Health Department director, reported that, “RSV E.R. and hospitalizations decreased from 2% to 1.5%,” for the eastern region of West Virginia in the week ending Nov. 26.
“But when you look at each region in the state, everybody went down,” Wilkins continued.
Wilkins also explained that peaks (of flu) are seen at the beginning, they then level off and see 1 more peak before it levels off again.
She also shared that type A influenza “is what (the county) is seeing, it is very dominant.”
“So far we have not had a single B (case) come through in any of the labs that have been sent to us. B is pretty much non-existent.”
“(In) type B, (you see) more of the respiratory severity, which we had more of that last year when Covid was so severe. But vaccinations have helped a lot with that.”
In differentiating between a regular cold and the flu, Wilkins said that a regular cold is a lot milder and there’s usually no fever. People can also expect body aches and fatigue with the flu.
Wilkins also noted that people can go to a provider to determine if they have Covid, RSV or if they’re uncertain of what they could be experiencing. The health department is still doing flu vaccinations Monday through Friday and is administering Covid vaccinations on a weekly basis.
“Right now it’s too early to say if this is going to be a severe flu season because, really, we don’t see the full peak of flu season until February,” she said.
Though numbers peaked in Oct. 29 and numbers may be hitting a plateau locally, flu season doesn’t officially end in the United States until May.
The CDC reports that those at higher risk are older adults, people with underlying medical conditions (including infants and children) and people who are pregnant.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources suggest the following precautions to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses:
• Staying home when sick until fever-free at least 24 hours
• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and the discarding the tissue promptly
• Washing hands frequently, preferably with soap and water
“We are really encouraging families of all ages and (Covid vaccine) status regardless of your health and pregnancy to get the flu shot,” Wilkins said.
