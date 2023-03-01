Renewable energy project will come to Augusta anyway
AUGUSTA — The solar farm moving into Augusta will be doing so without a tax break from the County Commission.
REV Renewables, the group spearheading the Capon Bridge Solar Project was seeking a Pilot agreement with the County Commission last year – payment in lieu of taxes, said Commissioner Dave Cannon, with a larger up-front payment and then smaller payments spanning 20-30 years.
“They’re moving forward, going through the permitting process in the county and they aren’t getting a tax break from the Commission,” Cannon explained last week.
The state legislature created a law that allowed local County Commissions to give property tax breaks, which would then allow a business to give lump sum payments up front or over 20-30 years.
Pilot agreements are common when it comes to power generation projects, explained Chris Callas, the project’s legal counsel, when representatives from the group spoke to the County Commission last spring.
“The thing about solar is that all three commissioners believe they should be treated no different than a public utility,” Cannon said, “and we don’t give a tax break to Potomac Edison.”
While named “Capon Bridge Solar Project,” the solar farm will actually be located in Augusta, with the property bisected by Ford Hill Road on the Beery farmstead. The organization had originally planned for the farm to be located on the east side of the county, hence the misleading moniker.
The group decided to go full steam ahead with the solar project in Augusta, even without the tax break from the commissioners.
“They had a lot invested here; they’d already leased the land,” Cannon added. “They’d done a lot of permitting and lobbying, and were already pretty deep in their pockets.”
The project will end up being a $27 million investment, with the design and construction period running a little over a year – bringing jobs, both full-time and temporary. Last spring, project manager Ben Fisher explained that during construction, they’re looking to add about 23 jobs.
He also emphasized that short term, the project has a projected output of $2 million, and $140 million long-term.
