Our countdown days are here – in less than 2 weeks, the GFWC of Romney’s “Christmas House” will be in full swing. Remember the dates of Friday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are again located at Hope Christian Church, on Route 50, just past Augusta if you’re going east or just before Augusta if you are going west. All of our crafters are in 1 big room, the church is easy to get to and there is plenty of parking for everyone.
Our regular crafters will be joined by new crafters this year. New crafters bring new ideas, new gifts, new decorating ideas and new ways to make your Christmas shopping easier. Tell everyone you know to come check out our “Christmas House.” The GFWC women have been holding this show for almost 50 years, and we know how to put on a good show!
We still have a few spaces to fill. So if you are a crafter new to the area, or new to crafting, you may want to join us. It only takes 1 phone call to one of these club ladies: Mary French Barbe at 304-822-5790 or Linda Browning at 304-822-7492.
This is an all hand-crafted show with beautiful crafts for yourself or as gifts. You will not be sorry if you check us out. Remember, Nov. 18 and 19 are dates to put on your calendar. You could spend all day at this show.
Besides crafts for sale, the GFWC ladies will have biscuits and gravy, homemade vegetable soup, sandwiches, hotdogs and chili dogs, cookies, pies, brownies, apple dumplings and drinks. We will also sell pecans and walnuts for your Christmas baking needs.
Some crafters returning this year are: Joyce Beavers, with her log candles, crocheted towels and holiday centerpieces; Maurice Edgar, with his lathe-turned wooden bowls and vases, etc.; Liddia Beeman, with her onesies, sewn items, and kids items; Lee Whorton, with her sewn bags and billfolds; Rita Scudieri, with her handmade bath and body products; Marlie Miltenberger and Heidi Gerley, with their floral arrangements, Christmas decor, and jewelry; Teresa Bisset, with her knitted hats and scarves, and crocheted shawls; Joan Maggio, with her ceramics; Dan Oates, with his seat weaving and local history books; Trish Buckley, with her hot cocoa bombs; and David Long, with his 2 self-published books and local honey.
Some crafters joining us for the 1st time this year are: Cindy Most, with her bird houses, bottle art and paintings; Catherine Orner, with her homemade quilts, embroidered towels, canned goods and eggs; Deborah Jean Poland, with hand-dyed and spun yarn, knit goods, and wooden toys; Tabitha Helsley, with custom-made t-shirts, sweatshirts, and tumblers; Donna Davidson, with her wreaths and lanterns decorated inside; and Jade Harvey, with semi-repurposed/recycled art and jewelry.
In order to bless our neighbors in need this Holiday Season, we will be accepting unexpired nonperishable food items, which will be donated to the Romney Food Pantry.
Please join us on Friday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Hope Christian Church, and help make this show as big a success as you have in years past!
