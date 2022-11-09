Christmas house

Maurice Edgar’s previous Christmas House display

Our countdown days are here – in less than 2 weeks, the GFWC of Romney’s “Christmas House” will be in full swing. Remember the dates of Friday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are again located at Hope Christian Church, on Route 50, just past Augusta if you’re going east or just before Augusta if you are going west. All of our crafters are in 1 big room, the church is easy to get to and there is plenty of parking for everyone.

Our regular crafters will be joined by new crafters this year. New crafters bring new ideas, new gifts, new decorating ideas and new ways to make your Christmas shopping easier. Tell everyone you know to come check out our “Christmas House.” The GFWC women have been holding this show for almost 50 years, and we know how to put on a good show!

