ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority Board last week received a report on Hampshire County’s worsening Covid-19 situation and plans for booster shots.
Reporting on the Covid situation, Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins said they had had one of the worst weeks since March.
“The thing that’s hard for us is so many people have chosen not to vaccinate,” she added. Thirty-nine of their 46 Covid cases in 1 week, including every case serious enough for hospitalization, have been unvaccinated.
“Booster shots” recommended by the CDC for people with compromised immune systems are now available, and 3rd shots for the elderly are coming soon.
Wilkins advised people ready for a 3rd shot to contact the place where they got their first 2, since these places have their records and can refer them.
Asked what adverse reactions the Health Department is seeing, Wilkins said they have seen nothing more serious than a sore arm or “minor stuff” like diarrhea, despite what people may have heard or read on social media.
In other business, Thrasher Group engineer Patricia Escoriaza reported that Potomac Edison and the contractor working on the Capon Bridge Technology Park access road were meeting on Aug. 24, and the pole blocking the road will be removed the following week.
The road then must be paved, so Escoriaza recommended Sept. 15 as a new completion date to be offered to S. J. Morse. The Development Authority’s agreement with S. J. Morse expires Aug. 31.
Raising Lot 1 in the Romney Business Park out of the flood plain cannot be completed by October, since the high cost of transporting fill from Capon Bridge will require the Development Authority to solicit bids.
Dave Mayfield pointed out that raising the lot out of the floodplain was suggested after hearing plans to extend the train into the park, and they do not know whether this will happen.
Board President Greg Bohrer recommended they table the matter until they find local fill. Johnson will notify FEMA that the request to have the lot moved out of the floodplain will be refiled at a later date. o
