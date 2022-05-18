LUKE — The paper mill that shut down 3 years ago is being sold off piece by piece beginning June 1.
Some 3,000 lots of equipment, including electric motors, forklifts, machine tools, paper machinery, switch gear and transformers, will go on sale June 1-3 in an online auction.
Capital Recovery Group, a private equity firm, purchased the Luke Mill from Verso Corp. this year after efforts to sell it to another paper manufacturer fell through.
CRG touts itself as creating liquidity for its clients by selling “surplus assets.”
The 3-day online auction begins at 10 a.m. each day with registration and online access at crgllc. com.
June 1’s sale will center on forklifts and heavy mobile equipment. The spare parts inventory will be sold June 2. Paper machinery and wood yard equipment will be sold on June 3.
The auction will leave just the land to be disposed of.
Items are being sold as is. “It’s your responsibility to know what you are buying,” CRG’s website says.
The plant will be open to prospective buyers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31, a Tuesday, to inspect the equipment up for sale. CRG staff will be on hand to answer questions.
Verso closed the paper mill in May 2019, laying off 675 employees and crippling the region’s logging industry.
The mill took wood of all types and ground it into magazine- grade paper.
The Luke family opened the mill in 1888 as the Piedmont Pulp and Paper Co. It became in Westvaco in 1969 and in 1993 employed 1,800 people producing 1,200 tons of coated paper daily.
Westvaco merged with Mead in 2002 and spun off the paper production operations into its own company, NewPage, 3 years later.
NewPage entered bankruptcy in 2011 and was bought in 2015 by Verso, which went through its own bankruptcy in 2016.
