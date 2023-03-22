KEYSER – “Big-The Musical” is coming to the Church-McKee Arts Center stage at Potomac State College for two weeks starting this Friday, March 24.
The musical adaptation of the 1988 film starring Tom Hanks as 12-year-old Josh Baskin will have viewers laughing and tapping their feet in this unforgettable theatrical performance.
Although Josh is in a hurry to grow up, he soon discovers that being big isn’t what he thought it would be. When his wish of being big is granted by Zoltar, a carnival machine, he faces many challenges, especially since he still has the spirit of an adolescent.
Current PSC students Lexus Middleton, John Hayes and Lucas Lemonds are in the spring production of “Big-The Musical” along with PSC alumnus Justice Courrier and members of the community.
Middleton plays the female lead of Susan Lawrence. She has been performing since she was in the sixth grade. Some of her favorite roles include Baker’s Wife in “Into the Woods,” Kala in “Tarzan,” and Red Bird in “A Year with Frog and Toad.” She is excited to be performing in her fourth show at Potomac State College. Middleton is in her first year as a pre-social work student at the college.
Hayes has dual roles as Derek and the mailroom guy, his first role in a musical. He is an engineering major at the college.
Lemonds serves as Barrett, an ensemble character. He has been performing since middle school. His favorite productions that he has previously performed include “Rent,” “The Addams Family,” “Godspell,” and “Mary Poppins – The Ballet.”
Lemonds has also served as the makeup artist for 11 shows. He is the Student Government Association president at PSC.
Courrier plays the role of Paul Seymour. He is a community theater veteran of 10 years, and some of his favorite prior roles are Chris Keller in “All My Sons,” Clive in “See How They Run,” Jean-Michel in “Cinderella,” Willard in “Footloose,” Glen Guglia in “The Wedding Singer,” and Perchik in “Fiddler on the Roof.” When he is not performing, Courrier is a counselor at Keyser High School.
Mike Fratz plays the male lead of Josh Baskin. He has been performing since he was five years old. Frantz has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater from Point Park University.
Laura Groves plays the role of Mrs. Baskin. Her favorite previous roles have been Annie Oakley in “Annie Get Your Gun,” Mary Magdalene in “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Sarah McNeill in “McNeill’s Rangers.”
More recently, she has enjoyed stepping back into theatre with her daughter and has worked as musical director for two local productions: “Next to Normal” and “Pippin.”
Tom Vogtman, as George Macmillan, will be performing alongside his three grandsons. He has been performing for 34 years at various local theaters and on The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad. Some of his favorite past performances include the Wizard in “The Wizard of Oz,” Scrooge in “The Stingiest Man in Town” and Dr. Einstein in “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
Karl Vogtman plays the role of Billy Kopecki. He is a freshman at Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland, and has been performing since he was in kindergarten. His favorite past roles include the Mayor in “The Wizard of Oz” and Young Terk in “Tarzan.” Outside of performing, Vogtman plays lacrosse and soccer.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at Eventbrite or at the door. o
