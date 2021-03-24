SIGN UP
West Virginia has opened Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone age 16 or older.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday with the order taking effect immediately.
“Now is our time. Let’s go, West Virginia,” Justice said. “Let’s get everybody in this state vaccinated.”
State data showed that about 25% of the total population was partially vaccinated, and 15% were fully inoculated against the disease that has killed 2,612 people so far in West Virginia.
The percentages were slightly lower in Hampshire County — 9.4% fully vaccinated and about 10.5% more at least partially vaccinated.
As of Monday Hampshire had administered 6,673 doses of Covid-19 vaccine; 2,189 were fully vaccinated.
“This is exciting,” County Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker said Monday.
She noted that her health department is receiving 500 doses a week for new vaccinations plus more to give people their 2nd doses.
Shoemaker once again urged all residents to be vaccinated — including those who have had the virus.
“Reinfection is a possibility,” she said. “If they had Covid before it is possible to catch one of the other variants or if it’s been long enough and their immunity has waned.”
She said Hampshire County has had “a couple” cases of reinfection.
Justice said the state will continue prioritizing doses for residents 65 and over.
The state previously was allowing shots for all residents 50 and over, essential workers of any age and individuals 16 and over who had underlying medical conditions. Justice last week had said eligibility expansion might not come for weeks, but on Monday suddenly announced the state would open the floodgates.
The state becomes one of the few in the nation to lift virtually all eligibility requirements way ahead of President Joe Biden’s goal of allowing all adults to get shots starting on May 1.
