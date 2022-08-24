Margaret Cogswell, longtime Hospice of the Panhandle CEO, has announced her retirement.
She’s been the executive director of the organization since 1987, and will leave the 41-year-old non-profit no later than August 2023.
“This has been my life’s work,” Cogswell said. “I truly love this organization and its mission. Our board and staff are simply amazing. And I can’t think of anything more rewarding that serving our community’s patients and families during such a vulnerable time in their lives.”
Hospice patients are in the final stages of their life-limiting illnesses. They receive services most often in their homes, but also in area nursing homes or assisted living facilities, and in Hospice of the Panhandle’s 14-bed inpatient facility.
Over the years, Cogswell has been privy to many changes within the industry, including the certification of hospice programs nationwide by Medicare in in the 1980s, something Cogswell referred to as a “game changer.” Hospice of the Panhandle became certified with the benefit in 1990.
“The fact that the federal government recognized the importance of quality end-of-life care through a funding mechanism really changed the way hospices were able to operate,” she said.
Hospice of the Panhandle receives a daily reimbursement for each Medicare and Medicaid patient it serves. Those patients represent about 95 percent of Hospice’s daily census.
Cogswell began her career in 1978 as an oncology nurse on then-City Hospital’s 5th floor. In 1981, she took the training required to become a hospice volunteer, and joined a group of community leaders interested in helping those who faced end-of-life illnesses. From there, Hospice of the Panhandle was born.
“That 1st year, we were an all-volunteer organization and served 10 patients a year,” Cogswell said. “Now, we serve more than 1,000 annually.”
One of those early patients was the mother of current Hospice Board member, Nina Arnett. Arnett feels a special connection to the agency and to Cogswell.
“She will be sorely missed,” Arnett said. “She has guided this organization so well for more than 3 decades. The growth has been phenomenal.”
In addition to increasing the number of patients served annually, Hospice of the Panhandle, under Cogswell’s guidance, began serving patients and families in Hampshire County in 1993. Nurses, aides and social workers who care for patients in Hampshire and Morgan counties work out of the Romney office, located at 278 N. High Street.
Other highlights of Cogswell’s career include leading efforts to begin a successful $3 million capital campaign that actually raised $4 million to open a 14-bed inpatient facility (IPF) in 2014 and consolidate 5 Berkeley and Jefferson offices into 1 main office in Kearneysville.
“It’s hard to keep count of the lives that we impacted through services at our inpatient facility,” Cogswell said. “Although all the work we do – at home, and in nursing homes and assisted livings – is so special, some of the very important events we helped facilitate at the IPF were beautiful. We’ve held graduations, weddings and baptisms there. Couples who have been married for 70 years hold hands across their hospital beds.”
Since opening, Hospice of the Panhandle has served more than 2,600 patients and families at the inpatient facility.
In 2021, again under Cogswell’s leadership, Hospice began a new line of work – palliative care. With the help of a generous estate gift from Earl and Marie Snyder, Panhandle Palliative Services was launched in March of last year. Palliative care allows patients with chronic conditions to continue aggressive treatment, but also to receive comfort care. Patients enrolled in Panhandle Palliative Services get home visits from a nurse practitioner, who can monitor medicine dosages, help create emergency plans and help keep patients out of the hospital.
There are currently 88 patients enrolled in Panhandle Palliative Services.
The search for Cogswell’s replacement is well under way. A search committee, comprised of 6 board members and 3 staff members, is meeting regularly. The 9-member committee has interviewed several national firms that conduct CEO searches and will decide on one shortly.
“We know that Margaret will be hard to replace,” said longtime board chair G.T. Schramm, who has worked closely with Cogswell for more than 2 decades. “There are not many ‘legacy CEOs’ who have grown with the non-profit as she has. She leaves the organization in a strong financial and strategic position. And we are confident that we will find the right person to lead the organization forward to continue with our commitment to improve the quality of life and reduce suffering for those in our community with serious illness.”
