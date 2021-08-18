ROMNEY — A paralegal is suing the Lawrence Sherman law firm and Sherman himself, claiming pervasive and reprehensible sexual harassment.
“I completely and wholeheartedly deny the accusations,” Lawrence Sherman Jr. told the Review last Friday. “I never sexually harassed anybody in my entire life.”
Devan Caldwell of Keyser filed her civil suit Aug. 10 in Hampshire County Circuit Court, claiming harassment that pushed her to get a personal safety order on July 30 and to block Sherman’s number on her cellphone.
Court documents show Caldwell claimed that Brian Vance, the other attorney in the Sherman law office, “turned a blind eye” to Sherman’s behavior.
Caldwell’s complaint included 2 texts and a video from Sherman.
The complaint asks for a jury trial on 4 counts — defamation, the tort of outrage and 2 counts of hostile work environment, with 1 regarding the sexual harassment and the other regarding what she termed constructive termination.
Sherman’s attorney, Jared Moore of Morgantown, has yet to file a response to the claim.
Both circuit judges, Charles Carl and Carter Williams, have asked to be recused because they know the parties involved. The state’s Chief Justice, Evan Jenkins, will appoint a judge to hear the case.
Caldwell said she endured what she called a “campaign of sexual harassment” from January on to keep her job.
The complaint said she left the law office the day after Sherman sent her a video of himself describing sex acts and fantasies.
She said in the complaint that after she blocked his number on her cellphone, he sent her more than a dozen texts from another number.
And, she said in support of the defamation claim, Sherman has talked about her since she left the firm, including telling another member of the State Bar that he had been paying her to have sex with him.
Caldwell said she has suffered damage to her ability to earn future wages, emotional damage, mental anguish, embarrassment, psychological damage, humiliation, future medical bills and other injuries. She wants compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees, court costs and other relief from a jury trial.
Caldwell is represented by Dante diTrapano and Christopher Hedges of Calwell Luce diTrapano in Charleston.
