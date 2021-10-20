1
PINEVILLE — Several police and sheriff’s departments in West Virginia are among those benefiting from the state treasurer’s recent unclaimed property firearms auction.
Last week, state Treasurer Riley Moore presented a check for $19,098 to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for proceeds from the auction, his office said in a news release.
State and local law enforcement agencies are allowed to turn over unclaimed, seized or outdated firearms to the treasurer’s office for auction. The proceeds can be given back to the agency for its use.
After law enforcement determines lawful owners of the firearms can’t be found, the weapons can be turned over to the treasurer’s office for auction. People who want to bid must be a valid, licensed federal firearms dealer.
More than 60 licensed dealers attended this year’s auction in July. The auction raised a record of nearly $140,000 in proceeds, the release said.
Other agencies that benefited from the auction included sheriff’s departments from Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha and Marion counties; the Lewisburg, Montgomery, New Martinsville, Nitro, Parkersburg and South Charleston city police departments; the Marlinton, Moorefield, Parkersburg, Union and Weston state police detachments; and Division of Natural Resources detachments in Farmington and Romney.
Detroit man arrested in fatal shootings of two women
2
CHARLESTON —A Detroit man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two women in West Virginia, police said.
Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, was arrested in Detroit in the Oct. 8 shootings of Bria Nicole White, 26, and Kytiana Belcher, 22, both of Charleston, Charleston police said in a statement.
Charleston police had obtained a warrant charging Goodman with two counts of first-degree murder, the statement said.
The women lived together. Their bodies were found in different locations in Charleston. White was found on a sidewalk and Belcher was located in a backyard, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.