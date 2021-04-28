April 21: Nicholas Codey Kesner, 26, of Shanks was arrested on a warrant out of Hampshire County for possession with intent (Meth).
April 22: Allen Leroy McDonald, 25, of Shanks was arrested for aggravated DUI, shoplifting – 1st offense and public intoxication.
April 24: Jordan Anthony Lee, 23, of Capon Bridge was arrested for driving under the influence and unlawful disposal of litter.
April 19-25
Warrant/process service: 5
