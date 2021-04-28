April 21: Nicholas Codey Kesner, 26, of Shanks was arrested on a warrant out of Hampshire County for possession with intent (Meth).

April 22: Allen Leroy McDonald, 25, of Shanks was arrested for aggravated DUI, shoplifting – 1st offense and public intoxication.

April 24: Jordan Anthony Lee, 23, of Capon Bridge was arrested for driving under the influence and unlawful disposal of litter.

April 19-25

Total calls: 128

Alarms: 5

Animals: 5

Agency assists: 5

Basic service: 19

Burglary/fraud: 6

Civil/trespass: 3

Deaths: 3

Property destruction: 1

Security/well-being checks: 7

Domestic: 2

Drug/alcohol/OD: 8

Fights/assaults: 5

Juvenile: 4

Missing person: 0

Noise/nuisance: 3

Psychiatric/behavioral: 7

Suspicious activity: 7

Traffic: 29

Vehicle accident: 4

Warrant/process service: 5

