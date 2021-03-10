The Associated Press
1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia environmental authorities said Friday that they are investigating the cause of highly acidic water flowing from a former mine complex to waterways in northern Preston County.
Sediment and discharge 10 times as acidic as normal concentrations are entering the Muddy Creek and Cheat River, the Department of Environmental Protection said in a news release.
The flow of discharge from the T&T Mine Complex peaked at 6,200 gallons (23,470 liters) a minute last Thursday afternoon, then dropped to 3,500 gallons (13,248 liters) a minute, according to a news release.
“The flow has to decrease to where we can shut off the valves that regulate the water out of the T&T mine,’’ said agency spokesperson Terry Fletcher. “This would cause water to build up in the mine and allow our staff time to make repairs at the manhole and better assess the situation.’’
The agency is considering the possibility that the highly acidic water leaked due to periodic roof collapses within the mine, but officials haven’t confirmed that theory. Recent heavy rainfall also likely contributed to the mine blowout, the news release said.
Similar incidents happened in 1994 and 1995, leading to upgrades in the water treatment system.
But last week’s leak overwhelmed capabilities and an estimated 300 to 500 gallons (1,136 to 1,893 liters) per minute were not going into the treatment facility. A pipeline entering a manhole also ruptured.
Marshall University investigates claims of large parties
2
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University said Friday it is suspending Greek life at the Huntington, West Virginia, school after allegations of large parties held without masks and social distancing.
The university said videos and photos on social media and witnesses appear to corroborate claims that COVID-19 protocols were broken. A separate report of bullying is also being investigated.
In West Virginia, pandemic rules only allow for social gatherings of 75 people, with masks required.
“Marshall University’s number one priority has been, and continues to be, the health and safety of its students, faculty and staff,’’ Lisa Martin, director of student conduct, said in a statement. “We will not tolerate behavior that potentially jeopardizes our community’s safety and will thoroughly investigate these reports.’’
The university in Huntington issued cease and desist letters to 11 fraternities and sororities, suspending activities.
State launches seat belt, child restraint enforcement
campaign
3
CHARLESTON (AP) — West Virginia law enforcement officers are starting a campaign to make sure motorists are using their seat belts and that children inside vehicles are restrained.
The Governor’s Highway Safety Program is coordinating the statewide effort that runs through March 21, the state Department of Transportation said.
The state launched its campaign ahead of the national Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization in May.
“I worked the scenes of many crashes as a former law enforcement officer,’’ said Bob Tipton, the program’s director. “I have seen too many people literally pay for not using a seat belt, with their lives. The risk just isn’t worth it.’’
West Virginia to lift indoor limits at bars, most businesses
4
CHARLESTON (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered to loosen pandemic restrictions on Friday at restaurants, bars and most businesses to allow full capacity at those establishments where social distancing is possible. The state’s mask mandate will remain in effect.
Full capacity will be allowed at small business and retail stores and gyms and museums. Justice said standing room to congregate will not be allowed in places such as bars.
But he said he will not be influenced by other Republican governors removing mask mandates, to avoid a “whiplash that really hurts us’’ in cases. Governors in Texas and Mississippi announced the end of state mask requirements in their states this week.
“We absolutely expect you to continue to wear your mask,’’ Justice said. “We are not backing off of our mask mandate at this time.’’
The limit on social gatherings will also go up from 75 to 100, taking effect at midnight. Restrictions are also being lifted on youth travel sports in counties that are not labeled red on the state’s coronavirus map. Currently, no county has that designation, which is for the most severe level of virus spread.
The state reported 195 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 9 deaths. Hospitalizations stand at 200 patients, down from a peak of 818 patients two months ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.