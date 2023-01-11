New schools to get names chosen by students, school staff
ROMNEY — The process of naming the new schools here is drawing lots of emotion and dividing fans of inclusivity and tradition all over Hampshire County.
The new Central school in Augusta and the North school in Slanesville are coming along, but they aren’t going to be “Central” and “North” for very much longer. The name nomination forms have now been sent home with students, said school board president Ed Morgan, and the feedback is rolling in.
“It’s a touchy situation with a lot of emotion behind it,” Morgan said during Monday night’s board meeting. “I had no idea that renaming something could be so very passionate, but there’s a lot of pride associated, and there’s a lot of emotion.”
Students at the existing schools in the county that will be affected by the consolidation took home their name-nomination forms. While the West school in Romney will also undergo the renaming process, that part of the bond construction is a little bit behind the other two new schools.
Students who will end up attending the new Central school received a letter and a nomination form, which left room for the student to suggest a school name, a mascot and a school color – the school will be keeping blue as a school color, but will add one more.
In Slanesville, current SES principal Jodie Long has sent home a little bit of a different form. For the North school, students have three choices for name and mascot.
First, the Crossroads Bears, because Slanesville’s location is at the crossroads of Bloomery Pike, Slanesville Pike and Cold Stream Road.
“The significance of the saying could also signify the change that is coming to our Slanesville community as we build a new school and welcome students from other communities to join us,” the attached information sheet read. “Our paths are crossing, and we are becoming one unified front.” The bear is the West Virginia state animal as well, which represents strength and perseverance.
The second idea was the Cold Stream Trout. Cold Stream is a geographic feature significant to the Slanesville area, and the trout is the state fish.
And finally, the third suggested name and mascot for the Slanesville school is the Ice Mountain Yetis, because the 400-acre Ice Mountain site is unique to the area. And the yeti, although mythical, reflects the current SES mission of “The Power of Yet,” which emphasizes that while some things seem difficult now, they won’t always be.
The prospect of new schools with new names is an exciting one for Hampshire County.
“I want to make sure everyone knows that it’s not the board making this decision,” Morgan said. “It’s the CEFP committee. They expressed that for the new schools, they wanted new names.”
While not set in stone yet, the deadline for the school names is fast approaching, because there are outstanding elements of the school’s design that require a decision about school colors, names and mascots.
Not everyone is on board with changing the names from the traditional Slanesville, Augusta or Romney Elementary Schools. Clint Shingleton made a brief appearance at Monday night’s school board meeting to ask the board and Superintendent Jeff Pancione about the process.
“My question is, why are we changing the name, who’s in charge of changing the name and who makes the final decision?” he asked.
Morgan explained that just like it took 62.8 percent of voters to pass the bond in the first place, it’ll take the whole community to come to a decision about the school names.
“Everyone that’s involved is gonna get a say,” he noted. “We need to move forward with a lot of empathy.”
The North and Central sites are chugging along quickly, and the new gym at Capon Bridge Elementary is close to completion. The board is waiting on the HVAC system for the gymnasium, but it’s in the final stages of completion.
