New schools to get names chosen by students, school staff

An artist’s rendition of the face of the new Central Elementary – new colors, name and mascot all yet to be determined.
Dirt is moving speedily at the site of the new Augusta school.

ROMNEY — The process of naming the new schools here is drawing lots of emotion and dividing fans of inclusivity and tradition all over Hampshire County.

