March 29: Patrick Lynn Largent, 57, of Points was arrested for Driving Revoked DUI-3rd Offense.
March 31: Jessica Nicole Gibbs, 29, of Cumberland, Md., was arrested for Driving DUI-Drugs, No proof of Insurance, and failure to immediate notification of crash.
March 31: Zachery Hunter Lafollette, 28, of Romney was arrested for Obstructing.
March 31: Daniel Marshall Nield, 65, of Ridgeley was arrested for DUI Drug, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Meth, Driving while License Suspended.
April 2: Billie Jean Kesner, 34, of Romney was arrested on a warrant out of Hampshire County for failure to restrain dog X2, and failure to register dog.
March 29-April 4
