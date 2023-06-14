CB book

Book committee members (left to right) Nancy Meade, Barbara Sirbaugh, Ronnie Giffin, Shirley Davy, Brenda Giffin, Brenda Hiett and Sue Giffin smile and their framed posters. Not pictured committee members: Rickie Davy, Debby Boyce and Michael Lee.

CAPON BRIDGE — The book cover for “Bridges Spanning Time” is fully designed, and the first two chapters that tell the tale of Capon Bridge’s history will be completed by the end of June.

Even more exciting is that book’s cover has been made into posters and is now for sale for only $10 each.

