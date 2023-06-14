Book committee members (left to right) Nancy Meade, Barbara Sirbaugh, Ronnie Giffin, Shirley Davy, Brenda Giffin, Brenda Hiett and Sue Giffin smile and their framed posters. Not pictured committee members: Rickie Davy, Debby Boyce and Michael Lee.
CAPON BRIDGE — The book cover for “Bridges Spanning Time” is fully designed, and the first two chapters that tell the tale of Capon Bridge’s history will be completed by the end of June.
Even more exciting is that book’s cover has been made into posters and is now for sale for only $10 each.
“It’s been a journey,” said Shirley Davy with the Capon Bridge Library board of directors and book committee.
The book’s committee has been working hard to gather information and compile it into one exciting read.
Deciding what information will be the most relevant and interesting to the reader has been challenging for the group. Shirley said that when they start digging, they just keep finding more and more information to filter through – an almost overwhelming task.
The book is finally taking shape with the help of local historians and devoted supporters. Each committee member is taking charge of different roles and writing specific sections. For example, Capon Chapel resident Brenda Hiett worked on the book’s introduction.
“Follow the river and cross the bridges into the past of Capon Bridge,” the last sentence reads.
Book committee members include Brenda Hiett, Sue Giffin, Ronnie Giffin, Brenda Giffin, Barbara Sirbaugh, Rickie Davy, Shirley Davy, Nancy Meade and Michael Lee.
The cover of the book displays the four bridges that have been in Capon Bridge. Jai Giffin, Capon Bridge native living in Kentucky, is a successful publisher and has designed the cover. He is the son of Sue and Ronnie Giffin.
Ronnie said this is a book that can be passed down through generations. A general excitement within the committee and the community keeps the project going.
Shirley said that the first volume will be approximately 250 pages, with 12 to 15 chapters.
The book has a limited budget, though, mainly stemming from limited funding due to a census that was not conducted due to the pandemic. The library only gets around $20,000 a year based on the number of the town’s residents. Yet, the library serves thousands of readers, traveling from all over the county, even Romney, which has its own library.
The Capon Bridge library and book committee has had 19 generous $100 donors. The $100 donation guarantees a poster and a book as soon as it’s published.
For those only interested in buying the book, it costs $26, and the poster is another $10, an extra $9.99 will be added for those who want their items shipped. There are several opportunities for those who wish to see the poster in person. Committee memebers will be visiting Hampshire’s festivals and the posters will be on display at the local banks. The Capon Bridge library will of course have them on display as well. Only 1,000 books and 1,000 posters have been ordered, so folks are encouraged to purchase them as soon as they can.
