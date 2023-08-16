Third in a four-part series detailing the Braddock Campaign in the summer of 1755 (during the French and Indian War) when British forces attempted to capture Fort Duquesne from the French – and Hampshire County’s role in Britain’s defeat.
It seems that St. Clair’s hope and expectation that the local inhabitants would adequately prepare the roads for the army’s use was overly optimistic.
Fairfax could not get the Hampshire County Court to cooperate with St. Clair’s request. In fact, there was trouble with Fairfax himself. He did not respond to several letters sent by the lieutenant-governor, Robert Dinwiddie. January and February passed with no activity toward road improvements. St. Clair sent a rather sharp letter to Fairfax on Feb. 21, 1755 rebuking him and the county courts for their inactivity in responding to the King’s request.
By March 6, St. Clair illustrated the old adage, “if you want something done, do it yourself;” he brought Patrick Mackellar, second ranking military engineer in America, into the road dilemma along with whatever soldiers were available and undertook the necessary road construction under his personal direction.
St. Clair planned to have part of the army travel from their encampment in Alexandria, Va. to Winchester using existing roads to the Blue Ridge and cut a new road at Vestal’s Gap westward to meet the Great Wagon Road in the Shenandoah Valley about eight miles north of Winchester. From the valley road a new road would be cut due west until it joined a road recently built in 1753.
The 1753 road led to the Potomac River by way of Henry Enoch’s home at the Forks-of-the-Cacapon (through present Bloomery). At the Forks, Sir John’s road departed from the 1753 road to penetrate Spring Gap to the Little Cacapon River. The road then turned downstream to the Potomac where it crossed the river and continued westward along the river to Fort Cumberland. Ferryboats were planned to be built for the Cacapon, Little Cacapon and Potomac River crossings.
On March 12, while staying with Henry Enoch overseeing road construction, the baronet reported to Braddock that the Fairfax County Court had promised to undertake road preparation from Alexandria to the Blue Ridge. Another letter on April 15, 1755 written, again, at Henry Enoch’s indicated that the Frederick County Court was cooperating.
He reported that he had “...viewed the Road leading from the Bridge on the Opeckon to this place, and…find its passable for all sorts of Carriages.” The Hampshire County Court apparently was still inert because St. Clair had to use Virginia troops to conduct the roadwork within the county boundaries. Time was short; the army had left Alexandria three days before.
In spite of so much attention given to the new road construction, Sir John did not neglect the South Branch and Patterson Creek roads. St. Clair intended these roads to be used as an alternate route for transporting food and forage for the army. He engaged a boat builder named Burke to build a boat for the Cacapon River crossing. Boats were also made available at the South Branch River and Patterson Creek crossings. Arrangements for a new road from the South Branch to Patterson Creek by passing over Middle Ridge were made through Lord Fairfax, assuring the Lord that the King would pay for the expenses if they were too great for the county court. He also left instructions on the best way to negotiate the fords at North River and the Little Cacapon, apparently dropping the earlier notion of boats built for these crossings.
The first of the troops began arriving in the vicinity of the Great Wagon Road and Winchester toward the end of April. The vanguard of the army paused briefly to await the arrival of any and all wagons from the South Branch. A letter of 21 April 1755 to “Mr. Hoight” (probably Abraham Hite, who lived in the area south of The Trough) ordered him to announce to all inhabitants to bring their wagons to Winchester to haul stores and artillery to Fort Cumberland. He instructed Hite to warn the inhabitants that those who did not comply with the directive would be forced to house Lieutenant Richard Bailey’s detachment of Sir Peter Halkett’s regiment until such time as all the wagons were delivered to Bailey. Not only would this place a financial burden upon the unfortunate settler who refused the request, it would force some unsavory characters into his household; British enlisted soldiers were not known for their impeccable manners.
Bailey was sent to camp at Job Pearsal’s (present Romney), but there is no record of how long he was in the area or if anyone was unfortunate enough to board some of his men. Bailey and his detachment were not idle while spending their time on the South Branch. In order to fill out thinning ranks, the detachment successfully recruited several South Branch inhabitants to serve in the King’s army. However, for at least a few, a soldier’s life was not quite to their liking as evident by their names appearing on deserter lists printed in the Pennsylvania Gazette after the defeat of Braddock’s army. Although the length of time spent on the South Branch is not known, various journals indicate that by the 10th of May, Bailey’s and other companies of Sir Peter Halkett’s were camping at Fort Cumberland.
Terry Gruber is an educator from Augusta who is working to complete a graduate history program, focusing on the colonial frontier.
