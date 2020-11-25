Buck season might — just might — be off to a good start.
Preliminary numbers from DNR’s electronic checking system Monday were running 10 percent ahead of 2019 by late afternoon.
If they held up, the 1st-day kill could hit 14,000, compared to 12,700 on the 1st Monday of 2019’s whitetail season.
“I would characterize it as saying we’re tracking slightly above where we were at this time, and it looks like the trend may continue,” Paul Johansen, wildlife chief for DNR, told the Gazette-Mail in Charleston Monday.
Monday afternoon’s total stood at 5,500, but Johansen said it would climb once hunters returned home.
“If it’s like it was when we ran physical game-checking stations, the pickups start rolling in at dark, and that’s when hunters check in their deer,” Johansen said.
In 2019, hunters killed just 36,472 deer. DNR biologists expect this year’s total to range between 40,000 and 45,000.
“If the weather holds, we should have a better harvest than last year,” Johansen told the Gazette-Mail, “especially if we have good weather on the weekends, when hunters are off work.”
