State-level changes and the ripple effects of growing economic challenges have set off an increasing number of families turning to local food pantries here.
Romney Food Pantry director Dick Gray reported a significant uptick in the number of visitors just within the last month, with 194 families.
Their number of families for last year averaged about 120 monthly.
“It kind of surprised me there in July when we had 194 families,” Gray said about the high average in the last three months.
His concern for food funds has grown along with the county’s needs. Gray had leaned on their church’s savings account temporarily, but noted that he couldn’t lean on that in the long run.
Gray, who partners with Mountaineer Food Bank, explained that the income eligibility level increased on July 1.
The maximum monthly income to be eligible for the food program last year for a household of one person was $1,473. That eligibility has now gone up to $2,248.
The gross annual income eligibility last year was $17,667, and has bumped to $26,973, also for a family of one. In contrast, a family of eight’s maximum annual income jumped from $60,619 to $93,536 – so a lot more people are eligible for the program.
The state of West Virginia gives partnering food pantries here a certain amount of food, but the rest has to be sourced locally.
Normally, Gray has a list of two pages of items from Mountaineer Food Bank (MFB) that he can buy from in bulk at a reduced price, but now that list has been reduced to two pages, leading to much more food that he has to find locally – not the cheapest option when trying to feed almost 200 families every month.
When he received 50 chickens from MFB, for example, it made it difficult for him to choose which families received them, as he said he likes to send all families with some type of protein.
Often, the additional protein has to be purchased out of pocket.
Thankfully, county residents bring in what they can, ranging from cases of eggs and produce from their personal gardens.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture stated that, “during the Covid-19 public health emergency, a law was passed that made more students temporarily eligible for SNAP. As of July 1, 2023, the temporary student exemptions are no longer available to students applying or recertifying for SNAP.”
A MFB representative did not comment on recent program changes in time for the Review’s deadline.
On Springfield’s side, food pantry director Barbara Sheetz reported having 437 families in for food over the last three months – “a big increase” from the 55 clients they had in the month of April.
The food pantry has 12 volunteers and is often “really busy,” Sheetz said.
Linda Harris, who heads the food pantry in Capon Bridge, noticed an increase in the last two or three months. The highest count for the recent quarter drew 28 families in one night alone.
“That’s a double increase for us,” Harris said, contrasting their average of eight to 12 families per week.
She attributes the growing need to patrons losing food stamps, experiencing a lower source of income, not being able to find a job or experiencing health issues that affect their ability to work.
The Capon Bridge pantry is non-government affiliated and sponsored by Amazing Grace Baptist Church, and Harris reinforced the mission to “feed the hungry” and not turn people away. She said that the success of their pantry comes from an outpour of community support, with gardeners bringing in fresh produce and volunteers from various areas of the region coming together to serve the same purpose.
