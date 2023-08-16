0201 Food pantry.tif

Romney’s food pantry director Dick Gray

State-level changes and the ripple effects of growing economic challenges have set off an increasing number of families turning to local food pantries here.

Romney Food Pantry director Dick Gray reported a significant uptick in the number of visitors just within the last month, with 194 families.

