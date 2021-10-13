Everyone wants his/her voice to be heard – especially in matters that have a direct impact on his/her daily lives and their budgets. When the Public Service Commission is considering the various aspects of a case that will affect the general public, we want to hear what you have to say.
The public is welcome to comment on any case that comes before the Commission. You can send us a letter or submit comment on our website at: www.psc.state.wv.us. When a case generates a lot of widespread interest the PSC schedules public comment hearings.
Public comment hearings give me and my fellow Commissioners a chance to meet face-to-face with individuals to hear their concerns and suggestions in a much more direct manner. They also provide an opportunity for us to converse with and ask questions of the affected customers. We’ve held several public comment hearings lately because we find it to be a meaningful experience to everyone who participates.
People often ask how we determine where public comment hearings will be held, or they complain when there is no hearing close to their home. Unfortunately, we can’t visit every area of the state. We try to choose centrally located sites to allow as many people as possible to attend.
I hope that you will participate the next time a public comment hearing is scheduled in your area.
Charlotte Lane is chair of the West Virginia Public Service Commission. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.