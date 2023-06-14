BERKELEY SPRINGS — Morgan County’s Charles Trump IV, chairman of the state Senate’s Judiciary Committee, announced last week that he’ll be running for the open seat on the Supreme Count of Appeals for West Virginia in 2024.
Trump was elected to the West Virginia Senate in 2014, where he’s served as the Senate Judiciary Committee for the last nine legislative sessions.
West Virginia Supreme Court Justice John Hutchinson announced two weeks ago that he will not run for the position again, citing family and the desire for more free time as factors in his decision.
Hutchinson said he intends to continue working with the court as a senior status judge or mediator.
“Like many others, I was surprised by the announcement by Justice John Hutchinson that he will not be seeking re-election in 2024,” Trump said. “I was not contemplating a candidacy against Justice Hutchinson, but his decision not to run next year has caused many to encourage me to consider running for the open seat, and I intend to do so.”
Trump has been a practicing attorney in the Mountain State for 38 years, serving one term as Morgan County’s Prosecuting Attorney in 1989 until 1992. After that, he was elected to the House of Delegates, where he served for 14 years – including four years as the Minority Whip, followed by eight years as the Minority Leader.
“I love this state and its people,” Trump said. “The law has been the focus of my entire professional life, and I think I could make a contribution to the important work of the Supreme Court of Appeals.”
