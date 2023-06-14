State Sen. Charles Trump

BERKELEY SPRINGS — Morgan County’s Charles Trump IV, chairman of the state Senate’s Judiciary Committee, announced last week that he’ll be running for the open seat on the Supreme Count of Appeals for West Virginia in 2024.

Trump was elected to the West Virginia Senate in 2014, where he’s served as the Senate Judiciary Committee for the last nine legislative sessions.

