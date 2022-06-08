How dare they
Editor:
How dare they say that democrats who want to pass gun safety legislation are engaging in “political theater.” But not they, who want to further loosen gun restrictions. After every school mass murder, Republican state legislatures pass more expanded gun rights bills; Democratic state legislatures pass more restricted gun rights bills. NRA and their minions’ solution is to sell more guns.
• So far this year, there have been 246 mass shootings. That’s about 10 a week, more than one a day. There are at least 12 dead in four mass shootings this past weekend. Are these 12 included in the average daily count of 111 people shot and killed?
• Every day, 22 children and teens are shot, 5 of them die
• 2020 is the first year in which more children died of gunshots than in car accidents
• In 2021 1,560 children were killed by guns; this is more than the 1,270 totals of police killed in line of duty, soldiers killed in combat, and people killed by law enforcement
• In mass shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo Parkland, Huston, Sandy Hook, and Columbine, the shooters were all under 20 years of age. These shooters could not legally buy a beer or cigarette, drive a rental car, get a mortgage, or get a license to drive commercial vehicle. Or even buy a handgun. But they can legally buy weapons of war, weapons designed to mow down dozens at a sweep, to mutilate bodies beyond recognition, and to penetrate bullet-proof doors
Their solutions: improve mental health care (while simultaneously cutting budgets to do so) and harden the schools (every child needs to be incarcerated in a fortress every day, and practice active shooter drills, and how will this not cause mental health issues in them? Remember, those shooters counted above all went through active-shooter drills when they were in school.) Arm the teachers—that should bring in more billions of dollars to the gun manufacturers.
One of my daughters who lives in another state wrote: “These people are not “mental health” cases, they are homicidal maniacs. They are not depressed, or anxious, or suicidal personally, they want to kill people as part of their exit strategy. Let’s bring back that term of “homicidal maniac” so that millions of people with mental health issues who need treatment, consideration, respect, and can function in our loving world are not thrown into this same basket.”
J. M. “Windy” Cutler,
Three Churches o
