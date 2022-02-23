Wilmer Kerns donates records to town’s effort
Kerns drove from his current home in Alexandria to deliver some materials he is donating to help with the library’s efforts, and to answer questions on local history.
Kerns has authored many books dealing with the history of the area, though when library board member Shirley Davy introduced him as “the go-to person for the information we’re seeking,” Kerns pointed out he has been inactive since 2004, when he helped edit and write the county history published by the Hampshire County 250th Anniversary Committee.
Along with writing his own books, he estimates he has helped with the writing of 50 books by authors who have turned to him for guidance. Turning 90 in May, Kerns said he’s spent a lot of time in the hospital lately but “loves the Lord and has a purpose that keeps him going.”
He planned on writing a history of Hampshire County, but ran out of time. A thick file of articles from the West Virginia Advocate that would have been background information for his 1st chapter was among the materials being given to the library.
He said many of the donated items came from yard sales, where he obtained things no one else wanted and sometimes found things in the trash.
Items he picked up that way included a copy of the welfare records of Hampshire County during the early 20th Century which he bought at a sale in Romney after June Wolford died. The records belonged to her father.
He also received a copy of Capon Bridge Circuit Records of the Methodist Church, 1880, which he will donate to church archives.
He estimated he has collected about 5,000 pictures in his lifetime, many of them unlabeled, since his appetite to collect exceeds his appetite to organize. He had loaded pictures he was donating on a thumb drive.
Projected on a screen for his audience, the photos inspired lively discussions of people and places.
Many photos featured what was once a thriving Black population in Capon Bridge, and Kerns suggested devoting part of the planned history to the Black community.
A discussion of the toll road up Schafernaker Mountain led Kerns to comment that the traffic was 90% animals — mostly cattle being taken to the slaughterhouse in Winchester, and fences erected to keep the animals on the road help him date pictures.
The turnpike went out of business in 1918, he said, and “now Route 50 is just a road.” He added that Romney had a toll road too, on the east end of town.
Capon Bridge once had a symphony, Kerns said, that met in the Moss Rock Inn, and like most local communities, including High View and Bloomery, the town had a brass band.
There was also a teacher training institute in a 3-story building located where the old Christian Church is now. For about 10 years all Hampshire County’s teachers were trained in Capon Bridge, and he believes Frances Whitaker of Delray still has the college records.
Board member Shirley Davy promised the donated materials would be preserved, and Library Director Nancy Meade presented Kerns with a framed certificate “in grateful recognition of continuing support.”
Most of the core group working on the history were present, though few were ready with questions. Kerns promised to return in March and plan an overnight stay.
Core group members have been assigned to early town history (Mike Lee and Ricky Davy), early businesses (Barbara and Dick Sirbaugh, Ronnie and Sue Giffin), schools and churches (Debbie Boyce and Brenda Hiett), first homes and through the years (Shirley Davy), current businesses and progress (Beth Delawder and Shannon Spenser), Giffin Funeral Home history (Beth Giffin Delawder), organizations (Ronnie and Sue Giffin), clubs (Shirley Davy), doctors, postmasters, other professions (Debbie Boyce), the bridge (Brenda Hiett), Fort Edwards (Charles Hall) and stories of families, events, etc. (core group).
Library board member Shirley Davvy said the project had been planned for a while, but implementation was delayed by Covid, among other things.
They are just just getting off the ground now, she said, adding that: “The goal is to have this done by fall — but I think this is maybe dreaming.”
