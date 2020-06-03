Four of the 10 dispatchers at Hampshire County’s 911 Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
Chief Deputy Nathan Sions, the 911 Center director, said this morning (Wednesday, June 3) that all dispatchers were tested in a drive-by screening Tuesday and results are expected back in a day or 2.
“Other 911 staff has been very committed to stepping up and making sure all shifts are being covered,” Sions said.
The National Guard has been dispatched to clean and sanitize the call center Thursday.
The 4 positives tests all came between May 22 and May 31, Sions said.
Sions said other employees at the 911 Center on Jersey Mountain Road, including homeland security and emergency management personnel, have been unaffected. Rules have been in place since early in the pandemic to allow only dispatchers into the communication office.
He thanked the Health Department, Valley Health and Trinity Family Healthcare for their assistance in Tuesday’s testing.
