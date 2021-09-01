With the number of diseased birds declining, the Division of Natural Resources is easing its guidelines for birdfeeders in the Eastern Panhandle.
DNR said Friday that fewer diseased birds are being reported after an outbreak in late May, centered primarily in Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
So, DNR is lifting its recommendation to not feed birds in the area, as long as bird feeders are cleaned weekly with soapy water and disinfected with a 10% bleach solution. Maryland and Virginia have also lifted their no-feed recommendations.
* * *
Labor Day is Monday. Government offices and schools are closed. No mail will be delivered.
The Review office will be closed too.
* * *
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College says it will monitor Hardy County’s Covid-19 positivity rate weekly in deciding whether classes will continue in person this fall.
The school said it is working on an incentive for students to be vaccinated.
* * *
Carrie A. Aughtry, 43, of Petersburg has admitted in Elkins federal court to a drug charge.
Aughtry, also known as Corey, pled guilty Thursday to a count of distribution of methamphetamine. Aughtry admitted to selling meth in Grant County during July 2019.
He faces up to 20 years in prison and fine of $1 million.
* * *
The Whiskey Rebellion Fest from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 10 will again commemorate the events surrounding George Washington and his troops taking a stand against local untaxed whiskey production.
Tastings from 17 distillers will be available. Tickets include the tastings, an open beer and wine bar, a souvenir whiskey glass, gastro pub appetizers, colonial games, cigars and a silent auction.
It takes place at the Allegany Museum in downtown Cumberland.
