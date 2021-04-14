Your help mattered
Editor:
The Augusta Volunteer Fire Company would like to express our gratitude to the community’s overwhelming support for the benefit raffle we sold for our longtime member and friend, Jeff Veach and his wife, Tammy.
We are so grateful for the love and consideration our community showed for these two people during their ongoing battle with COVID.
To our sponsors, local businesses who donated the prizes, and those in the community who helped sell tickets, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Augusta Volunteer Fire Company
