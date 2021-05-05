ROMNEY — A tight county budget and worsening market for recyclables leave Hampshire County in need of a solid plan that can attract grant funding, the county’s new recycling committee agreed as it met for the first time last week.
Committee members included Dorothy Kengla from the Hampshire Recycling Cooperative, Susan Parker from the state Department of Environmental Protection, and Region 8 Director Jeff Slack. Sgt. Major Rolf Ronken of Capon Bridge accompanied county commissioner Dave Cannon to the meeting and was added to the committee to fill a vacancy. The group met at the Courthouse on April 27.
County Commissioner President Brian Eglinger, the committee chair, told members to communicate by email in the next few weeks, saying he might ask them “to take an idea or 2 and run with it.” They will meet again at 10 a.m. on May 18.
Eglinger described the purpose of the committee as researching appropriate possibilities for Hampshire County recycling. He noted there are problems all across the country with recycling, “not because it is not the right thing to do, but because of that dollar sign.”
Eglinger cited a recommendation that the recycling center purchase a baler and building to store materials, made by Robin Mills in 2018, as an example of the inappropriate, noting the equipment would have been expensive and asking “once you have it, what do you do with it?”
Slack pointed out that Hampshire County set up its recycling center “in the midst of the worst market we’ve seen for decades” when many other localities were talking about shutting down or scaling back.
He noted the county started small, with its recycling center built to be scalable and “located in a great spot” but always planned to have other drop-off locations.
This was wise, he said, since otherwise the county would have taken a financial beating due to the market. Some markets are now improving, but not plastics and glass.
Slack said some places no longer take glass, or only take it from long-term customers and even then do not pay for it. The Asian market for recyclables has dried up, and this has “really shook up” the recycling market.
He believes recovery will take time and help from state and federal policies.
When Ronken later said he believed it is “damn near impossible” to get rid of plastics, Kengla reported her committee has found recycling centers that will take them — though they accept only number 1 and 2 plastics and will not pay for them.
Slack recommended identifying other possible markets for plastics as back-ups, and pointed out Region 8 even lost money on metal recycling last year.
This year so far Region 8 is $890 ahead on recycling — but a load of tires will take care of that, Slack added.
Slack believes there is more recycling going on than people know about, but we lack complete numbers, since only cities over 10,000 in West Virginia must report recycling statistics.
“Right now, there’s not much going on in the region,” he added.
Parker suggested looking for “small things we can do to show Hampshire County we do care.”
Ronken suggested using volunteers instead of county staff to cut recycling center costs. Eglinger responded he was not opposed to the idea, but they would have to follow the same rules as employees, a problem he sees with volunteers.
Kengla described how Hampshire Recycling Cooperative volunteers were banned from the recycling center last year. They are still not allowed to work when the center is open.
County Clerk Eric Strite suggested the county could experiment with adding recycling locations, smaller satellite facilities around the county, for which they would need trucks and more bins.
Slack said when Apple Valley Waste bought out United Disposal, he thought the area would benefit from their state-of-the-art recycling, markets and equipment — but this did not happen due to the high cost of transporting low volumes of recyclables.
He suggested asking if Apple Valley Waste would offer recycling on a subscription basis, as they do in Berkeley County, charging $10 to $15 extra for it. Later he mentioned a program in Cabell County that gives customers paying monthly keys to a recycling center in Huntingdon.
Several committee members mentioned possible grant sources, and suggesting funding sources was included in Eglinger’s instruction to the committee that members work on coming up with a definite plan before the next meeting.
The recycling committee will meet again May 18, at 10 a.m.
