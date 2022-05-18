RHS alumni banquet returns after 2 years
ROMNEY — What do the New Century Hotel, the Romney Presbyterian Church and Peterkin Conference Center all have in common?
They all were, at one time or another, the host of the Romney High School Alumni Banquet, an event that, after a 2-year hiatus due to Covid, is roaring back into action in a few weeks.
If you’re a RHS alum, mark your calendars – this year’s banquet is scheduled for June 4 at the Augusta Fire Hall. Tickets are $25 for the banquet, music and dancing, as well as reminiscing with old classmates.
At the 1st-ever RHS alumni banquet in 1920, tickets were $1.50.
The banquet has a rich history, explained Jane Wright Slocum, RHS Class of 1953. The alumni group officially formed in 1918, but the 1st banquet was at the New Century Hotel in 1920.
“They served wonderful meals,” Slocum explained. “And alumni came from all sorts of places.”
The alumni association decided to add music to the soiree (bumping the ticket prices up to $1.75), and the New Century Hotel hosted the event between 1920 and 1932.
The banquet jumped around for the next few decades: it moved to the Algonquin Hotel in Cumberland, and then came back to Romney. Then it moved to the Romney Presbyterian Church for a few years, then back to the New Century.
From 1947 to 1949, Peterkin held the annual event, and then it went back to the hotel.
In 1955, the event moved to the Upper Potomac Shrine Club in Burlington, Slocum said, and it was held there for 21 years, until 1976, when it found a new venue: the Romney Fire Hall.
“Sometimes, (the banquet) was pretty crowded,” Slocum said. The event stayed at the Romney Fire Hall until the pandemic settled on Hampshire County 2 years ago.
Now it’s back in action, and continuing the tradition of moving around the county, the event will be held at the Augusta Fire Hall. While the $25 is a far cry from the $1.50 of the Roaring 20s, this year’s banquet will include music from DJ Matt Clower, as well as words from distinguished alumni or friends of the school, which closed in 1964.
“The speakers are generally people closely associated with the school,” Slocum explained. “John J. Cornwell even spoke at one of the early alumni banquets.”
She added that in the past, alumni also were able to view Butch Kuykendall’s photo slideshow, titled, “The Way We Were,” allowing banquet attendees to reflect on their glory days.
The RHS museum will be open to the public Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. until 2, offering alumni, town residents and anyone curious about the school’s rich history an opportunity to peruse the chock-full modular on School Street.
The organization of the museum was spearheaded by Jim Breinig and brought to life by Sammy and Barbara Riley, Don Davis, Nancy Arnold, Peggy Jo Saville, Tom Keadle, Ray Haines and “many loyal alumni,” Slocum described, who have made the museum “a must-visit.”
The museum houses all manner of memorabilia: varsity jackets, athletic trophies, class rings, countless photos (class photos, photos from dances, team photos, old photos of the high school itself and so much more), yearbooks and, of course, notes from past alumni banquets. Slocum said she even found notes about the menus at some of the early banquets:
At the 1924 banquet at the New Century Hotel, attendees enjoyed a meal including Virginia ham, potatoes, French peas, hot rolls and fruit salad. In 1932 at the Algonquin in Cumberland, alumni snacked on chicken à la poulette with mushrooms on toast, Waldorf salad, fruit cocktails and hot biscuits.
The 2022 banquet will begin at the Augusta Fire Hall at 6 p.m. June 4, with the dance following from 9 to 11 p.m. It’s open to everyone who attended RHS and their guests, and anyone who wants to stop by the museum earlier that afternoon is welcome to, Slocum said. The museum is located on School Street, in a modular between the current Romney Elementary School playground and the basketball courts. o
