Six new cases of COVID-19 in the last 7 days has kept Hampshire County firmly in the yellow metric for school attendance.
The Health Department reported 2 cases last Tuesday, 1 Thursday, 2 Sunday and 1 Monday. The county’s total is now 102 confirmed cases with 7 active, a probable case and 1 death in April.
Hampshire County has not had any COVID-19 cases associated with the schools, but still has decided to have all students learning virtually on Fridays starting next week.
Neighboring counties aren’t so fortunate.
Two people associated with Maysville Elementary School in Grant County have tested positive, closing the school for the next 2 weeks in favor of virtual learning.
Seven staff members from the school have been placed on quarantine.
Grant County Superintendent Doug Lambert said the main reason for switching is the lack of substitute teachers as well as slowing the spread of the virus.
The Maysville cases follow the previous week’s exposures at Petersburg High School and the Union complex in Mount Storm.
Neighboring Hardy County sent out a call to parents and staff on Monday night alerting to a case “associated” with East Hardy Early-Middle School in Baker. Superintendent Sheena VanMeter said everyone connected to the case has been notified and anyone who needs to be quarantined has done so.
On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice directed the state to work with local health departments to begin “aggressive testing” in all red and orange counties across the state.
“We all know that we’re still having counties that are struggling with cases. So we need to do something about it,” Justice said. “And to be able to do something about it, we’ve got to know where the problems are. You’ll never, ever get out of any hole unless you know how deep in the hole you are.”
Justice said that any time a county moves to red or orange status, free testing will be set up in that county within 24 hours. Testing in these counties will be offered on a continual basis until their numbers improve.
