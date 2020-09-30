With in-person school finding its rhythm, the multicolored cloud of the 5-color COVID-19 metric is still hanging heavy on Hampshire County, which currently sits in the Yellow zone with 1 new confirmed case Sunday, making the total 106 confirmed cases, 2 probable cases, 8 active and 1 death.
No one’s hospitalized, and as of Sunday, there haven’t been any outbreaks, reported Hampshire County Health Department director Stephanie Shoemaker.
With school in session, it seems everyone’s on edge when it comes to outbreaks, especially since the DHHR’s report shows outbreaks at schools in bordering counties (with 2 cases at Moorefield High School in Hardy County and 2 cases in Maysville Elementary School in Grant County).
The term “outbreak” tends to be thrown around without much thought, but it’s important to understand the official definition. DHHR health officials define a school outbreak as “2 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.”
There’s a chart on the DHHR website updated daily that includes a list of schools and counties where outbreaks have occurred. Hampshire isn’t on the list.
“Our goal remains to provide confirmed and up-to-date information to the public so that communities, families and individuals have the data they need to protect themselves with good decision-making and best health practices,” said State Superintendent Clayton Burch.
The West Virginia Department of Education is continuing to update the metric on Saturdays to guide instruction practices and extracurricular activities, as well as the protocol for wearing masks in the buildings.
With students and staff at Hampshire County schools wearing masks for a fair portion of the school days, there are a few things to think about when it comes to selecting a mask to wear that will be safe and efficient.
Masks should have 2 or more layers of washable, breathable fabric, completely cover an individual’s mouth and nose and fit snugly against the face without any gapping.
Masks should not, however, be made of a material that makes it difficult to breathe (like vinyl) or have exhalation valves (which allows virus particles to escape).
Many folks are opting for gaiters or clear face shields, but the CDC is still evaluating the effectiveness of these items. Children-sized masks are available, so if it’s possible, parents should have those handy so their child can have a better fit. Children under 2 years old should not wear masks.
Masks and glasses are a tricky combo, but a mask with a nose wire to fit snugly around the bridge of the nose should reduce fogging.
The CDC recommends masks be washed regularly, so having a collection of them on hand is a good idea, so students and staff can switch them out as needed.
