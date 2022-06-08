If you want a picture of dad (and you) in our Father’s Day issue, then get a move on.
The deadline to have it in our hands is 4 p.m. this Thursday, June 9.
The feature will be published in the June 15 Review, the Wednesday before Father’s Day on June 19.
We need your photos — and the names of everyone in them. Mention dad’s hometown too.
Email them to news@hampshirereview.com, mail to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV, 26757 or drop them by our office at 74 W. Main St.
