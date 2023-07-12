ROMNEY — The Fort Mill Ridge Foundation will be sponsoring the first-ever downtown Romney “Peach Derby” the weekend of the WV Peach Festival at the beginning of August.
This derby will bring sponsors and riders of stick horses to Taggart Hall along South High Street in Romney on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. – “Derby Day.”
Folks will be able to watch and cheer for their favorite “horse” and jockey as they “Run for the Roses” in support of their favorite charity.
Sponsorships are $100 per horse, and only 10 horses will be sold. The sponsor will receive one wooden horse for display and one stick horse to decorate and ride at the event. Riders must be at least 18 years old.
Sponsors are to name their horse and jockey and designate their charity of choice with an application, which can be accessed by contacting the Foundation or Eileen Johnson at eileenj@atlanticbbn.net. These sponsors are invited to attend a pre-derby race reception with refreshments, a photo booth and pre-derby fun – as well as excitement and a little bit of pre-derby betting. Bets are $5 minimum, and each team will be provided with a moneybag.
Participants will need to arrive by 3 p.m. and the jockeys will be instructed on race position and details. There will be a first, second and third place award, as well as People’s Choice, plus an awards ceremony after the derby.
All of the money in the winning bag will be donated to the sponsor’s designated charity, and all additional proceeds will go to the Fort Mill Ridge Foundation’s building maintenance and repair fund.
Along with the Downtown Peach Derby, the Foundation will be holding an array of other activities the weekend of the WV Peach Festival, such as historical presentations, food (including peach ice cream and desserts), free-to-play yard games and more.
11:30 a.m. – Opening and welcome
12 p.m. – Romney Rotary presentation, prayer and community grill lunch
1 p.m. – Derby betting window opens, and the downtown “Shop Hop” will begin
8:30-10:10 a.m. – Guided Civil War Trench tours, $5 per person. Contact dpancake@yahoo.com
9 a.m. – Authors and vendors on the Taggart lawn
9-10:30 a.m. – Civil War museum tours
2:30 p.m. – Derby fashion show (“fascinators” and derby hats)
3 p.m. – Presentation by John Hul, Needs of the Corps, “The Ron Christmas Story”
4 p.m. – Presentation by Steve French, “They Rode with McNeill”
5 p.m. – Authors reception
6 p.m. – Movie on the lawn, “Road Trip Through History”
8:30-10:30 a.m. – Guided Civil War Trench tours, $5 per person. Contact dpancake@yahoo.com
1 p.m. – Presentation by Richard Wolfe, “The Battle of Romney 1862”
3 p.m. – Peach Derby sponsor reception
3:30 p.m. – “Run for the Roses” race
3:45 p.m. – Award ceremony and photos
5 p.m. – Movie on the lawn, “250 Years Through Romney” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.