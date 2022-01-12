A snowy start, a bitter end; Old Man Winter arrives
After a few weeks of head-scratchingly-warm weather, winter hit Hampshire hard at the end of last week with Thursday evening’s winter storm that resulted in almost a foot of snow.
The flurries started late Thursday afternoon, but by the time the sun went down, it was snowing in full force. The county was under a winter storm warning from Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning, and by then, some folks were seeing inches upon inches of the white stuff, and many reported their findings on Facebook.
Calvin Starnes maintained that Capon Bridge received about 9 inches, which echoed Judy Merritt’s findings in Green Spring. Dan Oates, Tammie Coyle and Richard Pancake all found between 9 and 10 inches in Romney. Lisa Rohrbaugh Delawder found a whopping 12 inches at her home in Purgitsville, while Beth Lynn Veach said a foot or more of snow fell on Little Cacapon Road.
A countywide callout Thursday evening from schools transportation supervisor J.W. See proclaimed Friday, Jan. 7 a real, no-kidding snow day for Hampshire County kids. No snow packets or virtual learning, just good old-fashioned fun in the chilly weather.
“Go out and enjoy the 1st snow of the year,” See encouraged.
All weekend, folks hopped on social media to share photos of their snowmen, their snow angels, their bundled-up kids and their furry friends, all frolicking in the 1st snowfall of the season, which started out with several weeks of bizarrely warm weather.
Well, the warm weather hit an abrupt end on Saturday, as the morning dawned colder than forecasted for the region. Again, folks sounded off about what frigid temperatures their thermometers showed them.
“A heat wave at my house, compared to others, with 10 degrees,” mused Ellen Gerstell Stickley, from her Purgitsville homestead.
Other reports included 6 degrees in Shanks, 9 degrees in Augusta, 3 degrees on Ford Hill Road and a bracingly cold 1 degree in Kirby, as reported by Richie Lupton.
The National Weather Service officially reported that the snow in Romney on Friday was the 2nd-highest amount to fall ever for that date, trailing 1996 by an inch.
They also reported that the low in Romney Saturday was 5 degrees, which was 7 degrees lower than the forecasted 12 degrees. That was the 9th-lowest for that date (the lowest being a bitterly cold -6 in 1942).
In several spots around the county, Sunday saw a spattering of icy rain, but precipitation wrapped up as the week began. The forecast for the rest of this week is chilly, for sure, but it looks like Hampshire County is all snowed out for the time being.
Snowed in
Families all around Hampshire County enjoyed the 1st snow of the year, which, in some places, resulted in a foot of snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.