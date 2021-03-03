ROMNEY — Much discussion at last Tuesday’s Hampshire County Commission meeting dealt with complaints about the cost to Hampshire County taxpayers for education of Potomac Center students who are not county residents.
It was the 1st of at least 4 evening meetings to be held this year, and about 20 people attended. Commission President Brian Eglinger reminded attendees that evening meetings are being held on a trial basis, “to see how it goes.”
The next evening meeting will be held March 23, with a decision made in June on whether to continue.
Questions about the Potomac Center were raised by David Floyd, who said none of the counties who send children with intellectual or developmental disabilities to board at the Potomac Center contribute to the cost of their education.
West Virginia distributes state tax dollars for education to the county boards of education on a per capita basis — currently $6,976 per student, provided to the student’s home county.
The state tax dollars remain in their home counties, Floyd said, even though the Potomac Center sends the children to be educated in Hampshire County schools.
When asked to confirm this after the meeting, school system treasurer Denise Hott explained this is true only up to a point, and actually has little impact on the school system budget, though the special needs of Potomac Center students which require additional staff, often for one-on-one instruction, strain the budget in other ways.
The state bases its per-student distribution of tax dollars on the number of students enrolled in a county’s schools on a specific date in October, sometimes the 1st, sometimes a later date designated by the state.
Any child boarding at the Potomac Center on the chosen date is counted as a county resident, so Hampshire County gets state tax dollars to pay for the education of that child.
Though children who arrive after that date do not bring state tax dollars with them from their home counties, they normally fill the bed of a departing child for whom tax dollars paid in October remain here, so Hampshire County is not missing out.
The big problem, Hott said, was that the education of these special needs children is so expensive, since they require so much extra attention. The county school system gets grants that help, but not enough to cover all the special staffing requirements.
When the audience was asked if they had any comments, attendees expressed similar concerns, claiming that the current arrangement does not benefit Potomac Center students, many of whom need 1-on-1 instruction and have needs that cannot be met by the local schools. One participant pointed out “the teachers will tell you the same thing.”
A bill to correct this, calling for “equitable distribution to county boards of education of reimbursement costs of special education students” was introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Feb. 10, co-sponsored by Delegate Ruth Rowan. The bill was referred to the house education committee.
Eglinger distributed a copy of the bill to the other commissioners, saying he supports relieving the county of the added financial burden, but would like to do so in a way that shows support for the Potomac Center, which has over 200 employees.
He also noted that the Potomac Center received a $200,000 grant 2 years ago and another more recently to be used for education, and that when he consulted Potomac Center CEO Rick Harshbarger and Hampshire County School Superintendent Jeff Pancione, Pancione told him the BOE is now getting some funds from the state to help with costs.
The commissioners pointed out several times that this is really a Board of Education issue, over which the commission has no control.
Commissioner David Cannon pointed out that when a student is being boarded at the Potomac Center, that student is considered a Hampshire County resident, while also complaining that in a lot of states, county commissions have direct power over boards of education, while “here we take the heat for them, and they take the largest portion of tax dollars.”
Terry Craver reported that Hampshire County’s 2 state senators, Charles Trump and Craig Blair, are working on a different approach to relieving the county of the financial burden for education of Potomac Center children, hoping to place the Potomac Center under the authority of the Bureau of Juvenile Services, the branch of the state department of corrections responsible for juvenile detention centers.
In other business, the commissioners agreed to give Logan Mantz of the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group a letter of support for a Chesapeake Bay Trust-EPA “Green Streets, Green Jobs, Green Towns” (G3) implementation/construction grant, and to include a commitment to provide technical assistance would be very helpful in acquiring the funds needed to implement the project.
The plan is to turn Capon School Street, a deteriorating former parking lot, into a street with clearly defined traffic patterns and parking for Todd Giffin Memorial Park and neighboring churches, businesses and the old Capon Bridge middle school, currently leased to parks and recreation and the sheriff’s office.
South Branch Valley Day Report Center Director Cary Ours received the commissioners’ support for a state Community Criminal Justice Grant application to renew funding for the center at the same level as last year, and for a renewal of the memorandum of understanding between the 3 counties served by the center — Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton.
