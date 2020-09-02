Hampshire County is gearing up for school to start next week, and with COVID-19 guidelines complicating matters, there have never been so many moving parts to the back-to-school process.
With around 43 percent of students participating in virtual learning, the numbers of students actually in school will be fewer, making it easier to distance and minimize health risks. Further minimizing these risks is the staggered return to school: students’ return will be spread across Sept. 8, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10. Once Sept. 11 rolls around, everyone will be in school and it’s business as usual.
Well, as “usual” as it can be, given a global pandemic.
Last week, a couple tweaks were made to the countywide back-to-school guidance, including information on mask-wearing protocol and how schools will handle presumptive or confirmed cases.
Students who can’t wear masks or face shields due to medical conditions, as well as students who would be unable to remove their masks without assistance, aren’t required to wear them.
The outline reads, “Students in grades 6 and above in counties operating in the Yellow or Orange levels of School Re-entry Metrics and Protocols are required to wear face coverings at all times. If COVID-19 cases for a specific area sustain an upward trend, further restrictions may be implemented.”
Face shields are to be encouraged for those communicating with students who may be hearing impaired or who require seeing the mouth for communications.
As far as monitoring and handling COVID-19 cases in schools, Head School Nurse Rhonda Dante and Stephanie Shoemaker, director of the Hampshire County Health Department have worked together to create a plan that keeps students and staff as safe as possible.
Hampshire County Schools will:
- Establish and enforce wellness policies to prevent the spread of disease
- Post signage at the main entrance requiring that people who have been symptomatic with fever or cough not enter
- Conduct symptom screening of any visitors entering the building. Screening will be provided at the school’s main entrance.
- Students will not have their temperatures checked upon their arrival at school, but students with parent assistance (elementary and middle school) will complete a Wellness Screen daily at home. High school students will complete a screening form in the mornings, online, at school.
- Staff will also complete these screenings daily.
- Students who are feeling ill should stay home and complete assignments virtually, if they’re able.
- Students who develop symptoms at school will be kept in a designated area until a parent, guardian or designated adult can pick them up. If a student is sent home with symptoms, it’s likely that a medical follow-up will be recommended, as well as a note from a provider upon their return.
- If a child is diagnosed with COVID-19 from either a test, their symptoms, or even if they have symptoms and no test results, the child should not be at school and should stay home until they meet the following criteria:
- It has been at least 10 days since the child had a fever (without fever-reducing medicine) and symptoms have improved
- If a child has a negative COVID-19 test, they can return to school once there is no fever and they’ve felt well for 24 hours.
- If a child has been diagnosed with the virus and does not have symptoms, they should remain out of school for the next 10 days.
- If a child has been determined by the Health Dept. to have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, they should remain out of school for 2 weeks. Anyone with a positive test will need to be cleared by either his or her medical provider or the Health Dept. prior to returning to school. o
First Week
Sept. 8 – 12th, 8th, 2nd and 5th grades
Sept. 9 – 10th, 11th, 7th, 1st and 4th grades
Sept. 10 – 9th, 6th, kindergarten and 3rd grades
Sept. 11 – All students
