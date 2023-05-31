ROMNEY — A time capsule was found in April at the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital site in Romney, and a date has been set this summer for its opening.
At a Hampshire County Development Authority meeting in April, Thrasher Group Project Engineer Patricia Escoriaza revealed that a time capsule was found when the cornerstone of the old structure was removed – a complete surprise to everyone.
At last Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, HCDA vice president Rebecca Hott noted that the group had met with HMH’s Mary Sas, HCDA director Eileen Johnson and Jon Todd Hott (Johnson’s successor come July), as well as a few local historians to make a plan for a reception and opening of the time capsule.
The ceremony will also include the creation of a new time capsule, Hott said, to be opened in 50 years and commemorated with a plaque.
The unveiling ceremony is projected to take about 30 to 40 minutes, she said, requesting that the event be scheduled officially for Tuesday, July 11 – immediately following the 9 a.m. Commission meeting.
If the event occurs right after the meeting, Hott said, then it can potentially be livestreamed for those unable to attend.
The trio of commissioners unanimously approved the scheduling of the event for July 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.