Incumbent Brian Eglinger secured his 2nd term as County Commissioner in last Tuesday’s General Election by 72.27%.
“I am very thankful for the strong support that Hampshire County showed in electing me to a 2nd term as Commissioner on Tuesday,” the Augusta resident said.
“My campaigns are never about promises, but just about real work and what we have accomplished and explaining that in a very straightforward and realistic manner. I feel one of the things folks like about me most as a County Commissioner is that I don’t do the normal fancy agendas, political promises, catering to special groups, or make things sound better than they are.”
Republican Eglinger swept the county last week on Election Day with a total of 4,391 votes over Terry Craver (running as an Independent) who collected 1,673 votes.
The incumbent was up early; when the first 10 precinct numbers were reported at almost 10 p.m., Eglinger already had surged ahead of his opponent with 2,373 votes to Craver’s 880. The County Commission race was one of the handful of contested local races on the ballot last week, along with the House of Delegates race between Darren Thorne and Rob Wolford for District 89.
Eglinger was elected into the Hampshire County Commissioner presidency in January 2021. Along with the expressed gratitude, Eglinger reflected on the support of the county’s residents.
“I truly feel most Hampshire County people appreciate the straightforward, honest, tell-it-like-it-is approach. I’ve been able to connect with folks because I am real about what we can accomplish, and don’t make unrealistic promises just to get votes. We research our problems, and then come up with a plan to find the most efficient and feasible way to fix it. It is not always that easy,” he said.
Eglinger added that his goals for this next term include the continuation of broadband expansion and finding ways to improve the county through the Development Authority, Parks and Recreation and Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I have definitely learned that you can not make everyone happy, ever. Good leaders surround themselves with folks who know their passion, work hard and show a lot of heart for Hampshire County and what happens to it. My favorite part about serving the public is getting to know so many people on a deeper level and getting front-line knowledge about the concerns in our county.”
