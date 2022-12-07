SUNRISE SUMMIT — “I wake up in the morning determined I am going to be happy,” said Romney’s Mary Alice Blizzard, who will turn 102 on Thursday.
Mary Alice is the 2nd oldest of 11 children. She was born in Hoy, and her father was a Brethren minister.
“With dad being a minister, we had moved around a lot, but Romney has really always been my hometown,” Mary Alice said.
She recalled walking 2 miles to her 1-room schoolhouse for 1st grade.
“That was not unusual then, because we didn’t have a school bus, but we were just a hiking family,” Mary Alice said.
Mary Alice attributed her longevity to her active lifestyle, healthy eating and loving environment.
“We had a good childhood. It didn’t matter that we were a big family. We could have as many kids in as we wanted,” Mary Alice said. “We were just always in a loving home. If anything contributes to good health, that will do it.”
Mary Alice recalled fond memories of her mother sledding with her and her siblings. Her mother also helped them make fortresses out of wood logs, taught her and her sisters how to cook in a fun way and, most importantly, emphasized the importance of kindness.
“I never heard my mom say one unkind thing about anyone,” Mary Alice recalled. “We sang together. I guess it was to keep us from arguing when we washed dishes, Mother would have us sing, so we always sang when we washed dishes.”
She added a tidbit of advice, “Listen. And look. And be kind, always be kind.”
She graduated from Capon Bridge High School and began a job as a phone operator right after. Two years later, she married and started her family.
“My parents moved from Augusta to Romney when I was 19. This little town doesn’t offer what it did when I was growing up. We’ve lost so much of this old beauty, but it’s always been my hometown,” Mary Alice said.
When asked why she thought the town had changed so much, Mary Alice responded that it had all been a “gradual change.”
“Except for orchard work at one time, there was no work for young people, so when they finished high school, they moved away,” she explained. “Kinney Shoe came to Romney, and that helped some, but there was already a lot lost.”
Mary Alice lived in Romney when it was a bustling town with several restaurants, shops, a cinema and so much more. She mentioned the “just lovely” 3-story brick New Century Hotel, which was always full and known for its great food and refined service.
What would she like to see in Romney?
“Some kind of industry; I would like to see a nice restaurant or 2.”
But Mary Alice referred to downtown Romney.
“That’s my town; that’s where I raised my babies.”
Mary Alice raised 4 children: Hank Saville, Terry Saville, Nancy Keener and Rocky Saville, who passed in 2014.
Mary Alice currently lives in Sunrise Summit, where she will fulfill her annual wishes and open the door to roughly 40 family members who will gather in a glorious celebration for her 102nd birthday. She will lead her annual tradition of making beef vegetable soup and salmon chowder with her family around her. The annual ritual includes all family members to decorate Mary Alice’s tree, with the youngest child placing the angel (or star) on the Christmas treetop.
Mary Alice baked 7 pies for Thanksgiving and admitted that she probably bakes the most pies for Easter.
“I love to bake. You always feel like you’re loved in the kitchen.”
After her birthday, she will again welcome people for Christmas.
“That’s when Ma is the happiest. When the whole house is filled with people,” Mary Alice’s daughter Terry Wilson said.
Terry shared that Ma (Mary Alice) prepared this year’s turkey, ham and entire dinner for her large family this recent Thanksgiving day.
“She never stops,” Terry said.
“She runs the vacuum and cleans (her) house before she has breakfast.” ❏
