OUR TOLL
Along with declining cases of Covid-19 here, a few numbers remain stubbornly out of line.
The county reported just 8 new cases Monday, the 9th day out of the last 10 that the number has been in single digits.
But with 25 active cases in Hampshire County, 4 are hospitalized, all unvaccinated.
And the Health Department reported 3 new deaths from the virus last week.
Last Wednesday, we learned of the death of a 57-year-old Springfield woman and an 86-year-old Romney woman. A day later, the passing of a 71-year-old Points woman who was hospitalized was added to the list of those lost.
They are the 67th, 68th and 69th Covid-related deaths of Hampshire County residents since the pandemic began nearly 2 years ago.
“We ask that everyone please respect this life lost by taking care of one another and wearing your masks, limiting your gatherings, social distancing, and vaccination,” the Health Department posted on its Facebook page.
Hampshire still is the 3rd-least vaccinated county in the state. Just 43.7% of residents have had at least 1 dose. Only neighboring Morgan (36.4%) and Gilmer (39.3%) are less vaccinated.
Even worse, just 37.3% of Hampshire residents have received a full dose of vaccine, again besting only Morgan and Gilmer.
Hampshire County remained yellow on the state’s 5-color tracking map Tuesday morning, surrounded by counties that had risen to green — the best — status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.