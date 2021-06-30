One-lane traffic on Route 28 south of Springfield will shift onto the new bridge being built as early as Friday, the Division of Highways said Tuesday.
Traffic signals will remain in place and temporary barriers will mark the lane, Camp Cliffside Road and Long Road.
The shift will allow contractors to demolish the old truss bridge and complete the new structure.
