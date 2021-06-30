0331 Blue Bridge.jpg

Work is proceeding on the superstructure for the replacement of John Blue Bridge.

 Division of Highways

One-lane traffic on Route 28 south of Springfield will shift onto the new bridge being built as early as Friday, the Division of Highways said Tuesday. 

Traffic signals will remain in place and temporary barriers will mark the lane, Camp Cliffside Road and Long Road. 

The shift will allow contractors to demolish the old truss bridge and complete the new structure.

