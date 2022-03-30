AUGUSTA — The Hampshire County Fair is coming, the week of July 24-30.
The fair committee held its kick-off meeting at the county fairgrounds on March 22 to begin planning — going over the schedule for the week and addressing last year’s complaints.
For the 1st time in 3 years, no one voiced concern that health issues would shut everything down. The fair committee was forced to cancel all plans due to Covid in 2020, and it was not until the end of April last year that committee chair Duane “Punkin” Oates was sure the fair would be green-lighted.
Work is just beginning on scheduling this year’s entertainment. Monday night will be the queen’s pageant, as usual, and Tuesday night the junior pageant.
The Wednesday night entertainment will be a gospel singer, and on Thursday (parade night), Joe Winebrenner and the Highland Grass Band from Keyser will play bluegrass.
Friday will feature the truck and tractor pull, with the livestock sale moved back to Saturday night, partly to avoid conflict with the Frederick County Fair’s Friday night livestock sale, since the 2 fairs will take place the same week.
Saturday events will begin with a car show, followed by the lumberjack contest. The mud bog will begin at 2, and wrap up before the 5 p.m. livestock sale.
This year, the daily livestock shows will take place in the morning, when it is not as hot. Oates pointed out this is better for both the animals and the exhibitors, and said the committee would work on finding a way to make food available in the morning, perhaps looking for a nonprofit group that might be interested in this as a fundraiser, using fair facilities.
Oates has already contacted the company providing the rides, as well as giving fair dates to the Boy Scouts who work the gates, the Cub Scouts who pick up trash and the company providing the all-important porta-potties.
Despite the rising cost of diesel, the rides will cost the same as last year. Armbands allowing unlimited rides will be $15 on Monday and Tuesday, $10 on Wednesday and $20 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Inflation is expected to affect the food prices, with fair Vice-Chair Paul Lewis reporting that the cost of a full meal in the dining hall will have to be raised to $10. He said rising costs for ingredients would probably affect some snack bar prices too.
Admission prices will remain the same overall, but some adjustments have been made to speed up entry at the gate.
Oates noted that last year’s $6 admission prices required a lot of $1 bills, and though the Boy Scouts did an excellent job, change-making took too much time — one of the complaints the committee hopes to address this year.
This year daily admission will cost $5 on Monday, $3 on Tuesday, $5 on Wednesday, $1 on Thursday, and $5 on Friday and Saturday. Daily costs vary because gate receipts must cover the cost of the evening’s entertainment.
The committee again plans to offer $20 sheets of tickets good for all 6 days of the fair, a savings of $4 over paying daily admission prices, and this year they should be available right up to fair time.
Oates reported the most vocal of last year’s complaints dealt with the price of sodas, raised from $2 to $2.50 because Coca-Cola raised its prices.
While the committee will not make a decision on what to do until the fair date is closer, Oates suggested dropping the size to 16-oz. sodas from 20-oz. might bring the price back down to $2 — adding that “if they’re not willing to work with us, there’s always Pepsi.”
The lack of Monday night queen’s pageant contestants was another complaint made last year.
There were only 2, each of whom was given a title as instructed by the Miss America Pageant, since the county fair is the 1st stage in a series of pageants that can take a contestant on to the Miss West Virginia and Miss America pageants, and must follow Miss America rules.
The rule at the Hampshire County Fair has long been that once a contestant competes and receives a title, she cannot enter the pageant again — but “like any rule, it can be changed,” Oates said.
The fair committee is considering allowing successful former contestants to compete for a different title, so that a former Miss Mountain Laurel could vie for the Miss Hampshire County title, or vice versa. It might increase the number of participants.
There are many decisions yet to be made, and work is just beginning on this year’s fair. The committee will continue to meet monthly until the fair takes place.
