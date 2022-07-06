AUGUSTA — The Hampshire County Fair Board is putting the final touches on what promises to be a fair to remember.
The Hampshire County Fair Board met at the fairgrounds last Tuesday. The fair’s annual run is the last week of this month, to take place July 25-30.
Fair Board President Duane “Punkin” Oates is finalizing plans and asked that any additional vendors interested in space at the fair call him immediately at 304-359-1144.
Agriculture Extension Agent Candace DeLong reported the number of FFA and 4-H members planning to exhibit animals is back to “a pretty normal pre-Covid level” of 154.
Everything including the livestock sale should return to a pre-Covid normal in the barns, except for keeping the morning livestock judging.
The animals will begin arriving early Sunday morning, and this year the Gretta’s Kitchen food trailer will be stationed below the barns to serve food to the exhibitors, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
On Monday night 13 or 14 candidates will compete in the Queen’s Pageant, fairly evenly divided between the Miss Hampshire County and the Outstanding Teen contests. Ruritan National President Glen Broadwater will crown the winner.
Kathy Buckler reported about 40 contestants have registered for the Tuesday night Prince and Princess Pageant.
Monday’s pageant winners go on to compete at the state (and potentially the national) level. Last year’s Outstanding Teen, Lexi Whetzel, attended last week’s meeting to report she had just returned from states, where she was 3rd runner-up and won the talent competition. Both awards included scholarship money.
Oates reported the stage has been fixed up, as promised, thanks to Brian Buckler, Quint Park and John Merson, with Jimmy Poland installing new lights and Eastern Building Supply giving the fair a break on materials.
He added that he likes to have something done to improve the grounds every year, and hopes that next year they will be able to add water and sewer to the trailer used as a dressing room.
The fair board has gone ahead with its plan to purchase 2 beeves from which they expect to get 1,000 pounds of quality hamburger, as well as prime rib for dinner Friday night and some steaks to auction off for FFA. This should help counteract the effect of inflation on prices charged in the Little Kitchen.
Dining hall menus and entertainment plans have been set for the week, and Oates reported that the fair has attracted more sponsors than ever. He thanked sponsoring businesses for their willingness to give back to the community.
Monday will feature the queen’s pageant on the fair stage, sponsored by Valley Health, and the dining hall will offer a choice of turkey with dressing or tavern ham.
The prince and princess pageant, sponsored by Jolin Concrete and Buckler’s Seamless Gutters, will entertain Tuesday fairgoers. The dining hall will serve a choice of meatloaf or chicken parmesan with spaghetti.
On Wednesday, Jordan St. Cyr will perform, singing gospel in 1 long show beginning at 7 p.m. and sponsored by L&M Market and Hometown Solutions. The dining hall will offer a choice of Salisbury steak or pork loin with sauerkraut.
Thursday will be parade night, with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. sharp. Donna and Joe with Highland Grass will then perform, starting at 8 and sponsored by ANW Wireless. The dining hall will serve up shepherd’s pie or Italian sausage with potatoes.
On Friday, the Flashbacks from Berkeley Springs will perform on the fair stage, sponsored by The Bank of Romney. The truck and tractor pull will take place from 7-11 p.m., sponsored by State Farm agent Christy Kauffman, J Bar Trucking, the Hampshire County Farm Bureau and Fort Royal Ford Buick GMC.
Friday choices in the dining hall include a prime rib dinner at $15, or a choice of popcorn shrimp or pork chops at the regular price of $10.
Saturday begins with a 9 a.m. car show sponsored by Judy’s Mobile Homes and a chainsaw contest sponsored by Augusta Lawn and Garden.
The mud bog, sponsored by S&S Enterprise and Matt’s Excavating, will take place at 2, so as not to interfere with the 5 p.m. livestock sale sponsored by FNB Bank.
FNB Bank will again be covering $1,000 worth of free dinners in the dining hall for purchasers of buyers passes for the livestock auction. The dining hall will offer them a choice of barbecued chicken or country ham.
Nashville recording artist Dawn Rix, a native of Inwood, will provide the final evening’s entertainment on the fair stage.
