Four people signed up to run for school board in the final 48 hours of filing, creating a last-minute field of 7 for 3 seats.
Only 1 incumbent, Ed Morgan, is running. Board President Debbie Champ said before filing began Jan. 10 that she would not run. The 3rd person elected in 2018, businesswoman Dee Dee Rinker, did not file.
The last week of filing, which ended Saturday, brought 5 more into the race — Johnny Duncan of Romney, Kathy Jeffreys of Augusta, Corena Landis-Mongold of Green Spring, Clarke Morgret of Romney and Jeff Stambler of Augusta. School aide Kim Poland filed for the seat on the 1st day.
Duncan is finishing up his 2nd term as a Romney Town Council member and Morgret’s wife, Savanna, is running for Romney Town Council.
Barring a late mail delivery, the ballots are set for the May primary and Romney’s town election in June.
Besides school board, only 1 race at the county level is contested.
County Commission President Brian Eglinger faces a challenge from Cameron Bailey of Slanesville, a nationally honored trap shooter.
County Clerk Eric Strite, Circuit Clerk Sonja Embrey and Conservation Supervisor J.W. See III are all unopposed in their re-election bids.
Eight-term Delegate Ruth Rowan faces a Republican primary challenge from Darren Thorne in the new 89th District that includes the northeastern 2/3rds of Hampshire County and the western end of Morgan County.
Two Hampshire County men will try to give the county a 2nd seat in the House of Delegates, running in the newly drawn 88th District that includes about 7,300 residents in the south and west ends of the County and 9,500 voters from 2 parts of Mineral County.
Rick Hillenbrand of Romney and Stephen Smoot of Purgitsville will face Keith Funkhouser of New Creek in the Republican primary.
At the state level, the 2nd Congressional District ended up with 7 candidates — dueling incumbents David McKinley and Alex Mooney; 3 other Republicans, Rhonda Hercules of Wheeling, Mike Seckman of West Union and Susan Buchser-Lochocki of Morgantown; and 2 Democrats, Angela Dwyer of Martinsburg and Barry Lee Wendell of Morgantown.
The district has 2 incumbents, because when lines were redrawn after the 2020 census shrank West Virginia’s Congressional delegation from 3 to 2, both men were placed in the new 2nd District.
Romney has a 4-way race for 3 4-year terms on council. Incumbents Bill Taylor and Paula O’Brien are joined by Lisa Hileman and January Dillinger.
Two unexpired terms will also be on the ballot. Savanna Morgret, who was appointed to 1 of those seats, has filed to run, as has former council member Carl Laitenberger. The other appointee, Robin Pancake, did not file.
Richard Shanholtzer is unopposed in his bid for re-election as town recorder.
Candidates have until Feb. 15 to withdraw from a race. The order of names on the primary ballot will be determined by a drawing on Feb. 22.
Write-in candidates for school board or conservation supervisor have until March 22 to file their intent.
