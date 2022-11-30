ROMNEY — “I am very grateful to have a lovely small town to call home and return to.”
Hampshire High graduate and LA actor Sam Pancake is coming back home to lead Romney’s Christmas Parade as grand marshal on Dec. 10.
Sam was born and raised in Romney and graduated from Hampshire High in 1982. After graduating cum laude with a BFA in theatre from WVU, he took off to LA in 1987, but his heart never left home.
“I’m excited to be in the parade,” he said. “I’m always surprised and delighted that I’m asked to do these things.”
This isn’t the first time Sam has been asked to come back to the Mountain State. Sam has delivered 2 commencement speeches at Hampshire High.
“Last year, we had reached out to Sam to see if he would do our tree lighting ceremony at the courthouse,” Loretta Spencer said with the Christmas in Romney organization. Sam was unable to make the ceremony last year but told members to “keep him in mind” for this year, so they did.
“We wanted someone that has gotten out and made a name for themselves, but you know, still has small town ties,” Spencer said.
Over the past 3 decades, Sam has been a constant presence on stage, TV and in movies.
Sam has had recurring roles in well-known TV shows such as “Friends,” “Will & Grace,” “Arrested Development,” “Gilmore Girls: A year in the Life” and more.
Among his film credits are “Legally Blonde 2: Red White and Blonde,” “Win A Date with Tad Hamilton,” “The Hunger Games” and “Over Her Dead Body.”
A couple of his movie/television streaming projects are “Dumplin”, available on Netflix and the perennial Hallmark Channel favorite “Holiday Engagement,” which is also now on Netflix.
In 2023, people can look for Sam in the film “Pool Man,” directed by and starring Chris Pine, with Danny Devito and Annette Bening. He will also grace his presence in the 5th and final season of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” in his recurring role as Carter French.
Sam has far more names in his resume and is looking forward to a busy 2023 with his blossoming career.
For now, though, folks can find Sam leading the Christmas parade in Romney on Dec. 10 at noon.
“The last time I was in a parade in Romney, I was banging on the bass drum for the Hampshire High School Marching Band, so this will be a cool “full circle” moment for me. I’m not yet sure what my responsibilities are as Grand Marshal, but I hope it involves throwing candy out of the car to the kids like they did when I was little. That would be a dream come true.”
