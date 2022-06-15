CAPON BRIDGE — The 1st festival dedicated to the Cacapon River launches its 2-day run Friday.
Cacapon Riverfest will add river activities and environmental education to the usual festival mix of art, food, drink and all-day music.
“We are so excited to have the Cacapon Riverfest celebration in our town,” Mayor Laura Turner said.
Friends of the Cacapon River and other groups are sponsoring and the River House is hosting the free event. It opens at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
“The river is such a big part of our community and the art, music and food go hand in hand,” said Tim Reese, President of the Friends of the Cacapon River.
Three groups with Hampshire County roots — Mike and Jo, Hemlock and Hickory, and Bud’s Collective — will supply the tunes. Food vendors include Gig’s BBQ, 3FiresOven pizza and the River House itself.
A 4-speaker series called Our Place will dissect the river and region. They take place on the stage inside the River House from noon to 4 Saturday. The Our Place lineup’s 45-minute talks include:
• Noon: Elizabeth Rhenberg, West Virginia Geological Survey, discussing the geologic origins of the Appalachian Mountains;
• 1 p.m.: George Constantz, Friends of the Cacapon River, highlighting the Cacapon River watershed and its natural resources;
• 2: John Wirts, Division of Environmental Protection, talking about the environmental health of the Cacapon
• 3: Mark Haynes, Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust, outlining protecting and restoring the Cacapon’s watershed.
“These folks have such vast knowledge of our local natural resources,” Reese said.
Some other festival details:
• Alcohol will be sold onsite for the over-21 crowd.
• Bring a chair or blanket to spread on the lawn while you listen to the music.
• The River House is at 24 Rickie Davy Lane.
• The list of sponsors includes the Friends of the Cacapon River, River House, Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust, Cacapon Institute, Potomac Riverkeepers, and grants from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and Department of Environmental Protection.
