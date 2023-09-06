ROMNEY — Gavin Kline’s Eagle Scout project seeks to help those going through chemotherapy in this community and beyond – he’s making care packages, and holding a drive in Romney this weekend to collect needed items.
Gavin is a member of Boy Scout Troop 76 in Romney, and for his Eagle Scout project, he was moved to help cancer patients and those facing the difficult journey with chemotherapy.
“My great-aunt Diane (Wimer) and my Memaw (Nancy Finster) are both people in my family that had cancer, and my great-aunt passed away, sadly,” Gavin explained at the beginning of August. “I’m doing this to honor my family that has survived and passed away from cancer.”
Wimer passed away nine years ago in her battle against cancer, and Finster is a six-year survivor.
The drive will collect a huge variety of items, including: travel-sized tissues, hand sanitizer, unscented lotion, fleece blankets (50-by-60 inches), peppermint candy, root beer barrels, ginger candy, 10-packs of pens, adult coloring books, crossword puzzle, word search and Sudoku books and colored pencils.
The teen hopes to create 200 care packages – 100 will go to UPMC-Western Maryland and the other 100 will go to Shenandoah Oncology in Winchester.
This Saturday, Gavin will be set up at American Legion Post 91 in Romney from 10 a.m. until 4 – rain or shine – to accept donations for his care packages.
For those who may not be able to make it this weekend, there are drop-off locations all over Hampshire County: The Bank of Romney (all locations), FNB Bank (all locations), ACT 1st Federal Credit Union, Romney Computer Medic, Tearcoat Church and Romney Federal Credit Union.
Donations can be dropped off at any of these locations until the end of the month.
