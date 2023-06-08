We’ve all been under a haze for the last few days – and it’s not just an end-of-school, excited-for-summer haze.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is currently blanketing parts of the northeast and Midwest. New York and New Jersey are getting hit much harder than us over here in the Mountain State (New York City ranked first among cities worldwide in worst air quality) but still: the hazy atmosphere in our hills this week has been hard to ignore.
Right now, there are air quality alerts in 16 states including Virginia and Maryland – plus Washington D.C.
West Virginia isn’t one of them currently, but monitoring air quality here can keep us – especially those of us at risk or in sensitive groups (such as children, those with respiratory conditions or those over the age of 65) safe.
So, how do you find out the air quality in your location?
Visit airnow.gov, a site run through the Environmental Protection Agency and its partners: the CDC, U.S. Forest Service, NASA and NOAA-National Weather Service.
Once you’re on the site, type in your zip code, city or state.
A circular chart will populate and give you an air quality reading – Thursday morning in Romney, the air quality was summarized as “Moderate.”
The main pollutant is PM2.5 – a fancy way of describing “particulate matter” small enough to enter the bloodstream. This type of matter typically results from wildfires, smokestacks, bacteria or even small dust particles.
The bottom line? Right now, the Eastern Panhandle isn’t reaching danger levels with the air particles from the Canadian wildfires, but knowing what you’re dealing with can keep you and your family safe and healthy.
