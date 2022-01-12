1
CHARLESTON — Candidates planning to run for office in West Virginia’s May 10 primary election may file their paperwork, Secretary of State Mac Warner said.
The certificate of announcement may be filed with the secretary of state’s office or the county clerk’s office, depending on the office being sought. Paperwork and filing fee must be submitted by midnight Jan. 29.
The paperwork must be filed in the secretary of state’s office for candidates seeking federal, statewide, legislative, and judicial other than magistrate offices, and for those running for office in more than one county. All other candidates file at their respective county clerk’s office.
Offices on the ballot this year include U.S. House; state Senate and House of Delegates; county commissions; county boards of education; conservation district supervisors; Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District; political party executive committees for state, congressional, delegate, senatorial and county districts; and any vacancies for unexpired terms that are to be filled.
WVU returns
to indoor mask
requirement
2
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University is returning to a policy of requiring masks to be worn indoors on campus and has ordered students, faculty and staff to verify their vaccination status due to a surge in coronavirus cases statewide.
The university said in a news release that masks will be required for anyone regardless of vaccination status in all WVU System buildings and facilities through at least Feb. 1, when public health conditions will be reevaluated.
The statement said the move was being made to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the omicron variant. The spring semester starts next Monday.
Students, faculty and staff must verify their vaccine status by Jan. 28. To be considered fully vaccinated, an individual now must have received their primary shots and booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, WVU said.
“Now more than ever, we are asking our unvaccinated students, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine and for those who are vaccinated to get a booster if they are eligible,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the WVU School of Public Health and associate vice president for health affairs. Anyone testing positive for COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status, must isolate for at least five days, the university said.
High schools to show off academic skills
3
CHARLESTON — Teams from West Virginia high schools will participate in a new academic competition to test their knowledge on a variety of subjects.
State education officials announced that the West Virginia Academic Showdown is based on the popular History Bowl format. Twenty-nine teams from 19 schools will meet in regional competitions to be held at universities around the state.
The first regional match is scheduled for Jan. 15 at Marshall University. Other competitions will be held Jan. 22 at Shepherd University, Jan. 29 at West Virginia University, Feb. 12 at Concord University and Feb. 19 at West Virginia State University.
The state championship will be held on March 25 at the Culture Center in Charleston.
The competition subjects include literature, math, history, science, geography, fine arts, religion and mythology, social science, philosophy, current events, pop culture and general knowledge.
Schools can form teams of four students from grades nine through 12 with a fifth member serving as an alternate.
Five health centers to receive $8.3 million in grants
4
CHARLESTON — Five health centers in West Virginia will receive a total of $8.3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
West Virginia’s two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funding.
“Providing the resources these facilities need is a crucial component to maintaining operations and helps our health professions do their jobs safely and efficiently,” Capito said in a news release.
Manchin said the centers need adequate funding to provide care for West Virginia residents, especially as the coronavirus pandemic further strains providers.
The awards are $2.2 million to Cabin Creek Health Centers; $1.9 million to Wirt County Health Service Association, $1.8 million to Lincoln Center Primary Care Center, $1.2 million to Valley Health Care and $1.19 million to Belington Community Medical Services Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.